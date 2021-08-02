Supercell logo
2 Aug 2021
Blog – Clash Royale

Choose the next boosted cards!

For the next 4 weeks, YOU (the community) will choose from a selection of Cards and decide which will be boosted for the following 7 days.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Every Friday, you will find 4 Cards in News Royale for you to vote on. Each week the rarity will change, from Common to… Legendary! Votes will end on Monday, and the winning Card will be boosted for a week!

WHEN IS THIS HAPPENING?

  • August 6th ->

    Common

    Rarity Vote

  • August 13th ->

    Rare

    Rarity Vote

  • August 20th ->

    Epic

    Rarity Vote

  • August 27th ->

    Legendary

    Rarity Vote

For this first week, you will be voting on Common Cards and will have the choice to select from the following ones:

WHERE CAN I FIND MORE INFORMATION?

Make sure that you follow our social media channels to know when the vote is active and which card wins each week.

See you in the Arena!