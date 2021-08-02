For the next 4 weeks, YOU (the community) will choose from a selection of Cards and decide which will be boosted for the following 7 days.
Every Friday, you will find 4 Cards in News Royale for you to vote on. Each week the rarity will change, from Common to… Legendary! Votes will end on Monday, and the winning Card will be boosted for a week!
August 6th ->
Common
Rarity Vote
August 13th ->
Rare
Rarity Vote
August 20th ->
Epic
Rarity Vote
August 27th ->
Legendary
Rarity Vote
For this first week, you will be voting on Common Cards and will have the choice to select from the following ones: