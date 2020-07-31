We recently revealed the next update coming to Clash Royale in August… CLAN WARS 2!
If you'd rather read your news than watch it, you can catch up on the latest news in this blog post.
Clan Wars 2 will see a complete overhaul of the current Clan Wars feature, alongside other Quality of Life updates and changes.
In this blog post, we will be going through some of the MAJOR CHANGES (some already revealed in the video) coming to Clash Royale when Clan Wars 2 releases!
NEW: RIVER RACE
Collection Day and War Day have been removed! They have been replaced with the brand new RIVER RACE.
Each Clan now has its own CLAN BOAT, which they will use to compete in the River Race. Clans will advance in the River Race by gaining FAME from RIVER TASKS.
Clans will find themselves pitted against the same Clans throughout an entire River Race, so you'll get to know your opponents very well! Clans can attack other Clan Boats as they progress down the River.
CLAN WARS 2 SEASONS
A Clan Wars 2 Season consists of several River Races, separated by WAR GATES.
The first Clan to reach a War Gate with the highest Fame will earn the biggest rewards. When the next River Race starts, you can continue on your journey.
After the River Races have been completed and all War Gates passed through, Clans enter the Clan War Colosseum to battle against other Clans for more rewards and glory in CLAN WAR LEAGUES.
NEW: RIVER TASKS
River Tasks earn Fame for your Clan and rewards for yourself.
The more Fame your Clan has, the faster your Clan Boat moves down the River, as your crew are inspired by their new fans and victories.
Each of the River Tasks below require War Decks to be interacted with:
Boat Battle
Duel
1v1
Trainer
Boatyard
As Clan Wars 2 progresses and grows after its initial release, more River Tasks will be added.
NEW: GAME MODES
DUEL
NEW: TRADER
NEW: REWARDS
