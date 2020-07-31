We recently revealed the next update coming to Clash Royale in August… CLAN WARS 2!

If you'd rather read your news than watch it, you can catch up on the latest news in this blog post.

Clan Wars 2 will see a complete overhaul of the current Clan Wars feature, alongside other Quality of Life updates and changes.

In this blog post, we will be going through some of the MAJOR CHANGES (some already revealed in the video) coming to Clash Royale when Clan Wars 2 releases!