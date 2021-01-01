Lightning Chest: Open the Lightning Chest and use 'Strikes' to replace cards you don't want. Cards are replaced with another card of the same amount and rarity. The replacement card is selected from all unlocked cards with equal probability. Higher Arena Lightning Chests allow for more Strikes! You will receive variable quantity of cards per chest but you are guaranteed 3 types of cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.
Arena 1 (2 strikes available): Total Cards: 81 [Common: 68; Rare: 13; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 2 (2 strikes available): Total Cards: 85 [Common: 70; Rare: 14; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 3 (3 strikes available): Total Cards: 89 [Common: 74; Rare: 14; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 4 (3 strikes available): Total Cards: 93 [Common: 77; Rare: 15; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 5 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 97 [Common: 80; Rare: 16; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 6 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 101 [Common: 83; Rare: 16; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 7 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 105 [Common: 86; Rare: 17; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 8 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 109 [Common: 89; Rare: 18; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 9 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 113 [Common: 93; Rare: 18; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 10 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 117 [Common: 96; Rare: 19; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 11 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 121 [Common: 99; Rare: 20; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.42%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 12 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 125 [Common: 103; Rare: 20; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.50%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 13 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 129 [Common: 106; Rare: 21; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.58%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 14 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 133 [Common: 109; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.66%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 15 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 16 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]
Arena 17 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]
Arena 18 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]
Fortune Chest: Four different cards are featured in the Fortune Chest on a daily basis. The cards are selected randomly but try to favor cards that would be interesting and useful for you. Two out of the four featured cards are guaranteed upon opening the Fortune Chest. You receive multiple cards per chest and you are guaranteed 4 types of cards based on the odds shown in the table below. Two or more are the daily featured card types.
Arena 1: Total Cards: 162 [Common: 125; Rare: 32; Epic: 5; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 2: Total Cards: 170 [Common: 131; Rare: 34; Epic: 5; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 3: Total Cards: 178 [Common: 138; Rare: 35; Epic: 5; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 4: Total Cards: 186 [Common: 143; Rare: 37; Epic: 6; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 5: Total Cards: 194 [Common: 150; Rare: 38; Epic: 6; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 6: Total Cards: 202 [Common: 156; Rare: 40; Epic: 6; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 7: Total Cards: 210 [Common: 161; Rare: 42; Epic: 7; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 8: Total Cards: 218 [Common: 168; Rare: 43; Epic: 7; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 9: Total Cards: 226 [Common: 174; Rare: 45; Epic: 7; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 10: Total Cards: 234 [Common: 181; Rare: 46; Epic: 7; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 11: Total Cards: 242 [Common: 186; Rare: 48; Epic: 8; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 12: Total Cards: 250 [Common: 192; Rare: 50; Epic: 8; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 13: Total Cards: 258 [Common: 199; Rare: 51; Epic: 8; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 14: Total Cards: 266 [Common: 205; Rare: 53; Epic: 8; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 15: Total Cards: 274 [Common: 211; Rare: 54; Epic: 9; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 16: Total Cards: 274 [Common: 211; Rare: 54; Epic: 9; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 10%]
Arena 17: Total Cards: 274 [Common: 211; Rare: 54; Epic: 9; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 10%]
Arena 18: Total Cards: 274 [Common: 211; Rare: 54; Epic: 9; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 10%]
King's Chest (available from Arena 1-10). You will receive variable quantity of cards per chest but you are guaranteed 7 types of cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.
Arena 1: Total Cards: 240 [Common: 176; Rare: 48; Epic: 16; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 2: Total Cards: 250 [Common: 184; Rare: 50; Epic: 16; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 3: Total Cards: 260 [Common: 191; Rare: 52; Epic: 17; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 4: Total Cards: 270 [Common: 198; Rare: 54; Epic: 18; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 5: Total Cards: 280 [Common: 206; Rare: 56; Epic: 18; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 6: Total Cards: 290 [Common: 213; Rare: 58; Epic: 19; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 7: Total Cards: 300 [Common: 219; Rare: 60; Epic: 20; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 8: Total Cards: 310 [Common: 227; Rare: 62; Epic: 20; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 9: Total Cards: 320 [Common: 234; Rare: 64; Epic: 21; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 10: Total Cards: 330 [Common: 241; Rare: 66; Epic: 22; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Legendary's King Chest (available from Arena 11-65+): Each Legendary's King Chest guarantees a Legendary Card and a unique 'card drafting' mechanic that allows you to choose between two different cards at a time. You will receive variable quantity of cards per chest but you are guaranteed 7 types of cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.
Arena 11: Total Cards: 340 [Common: 249; Rare: 68; Epic: 22; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 12: Total Cards: 350 [Common: 256; Rare: 70; Epic: 23; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 13: Total Cards: 360 [Common: 264; Rare: 72; Epic: 24; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 14: Total Cards: 370 [Common: 272; Rare: 74; Epic: 24; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 15: Total Cards: 380 [Common: 279; Rare: 76; Epic: 25; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]
Arena 16: Total Cards: 380 [Common: 279; Rare: 76; Epic: 25; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 100%]
Arena 17: Total Cards: 380 [Common: 279; Rare: 76; Epic: 25; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 100%]
Arena 18: Total Cards: 380 [Common: 279; Rare: 76; Epic: 25; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 100%]
Complete Daily Tasks or unlock Pass tiers to earn Lucky Drops! There are five upgradable rarities, ranging from 1-star ⭐ to 5-star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐.
Check below for the full probabilities of each upgrade and reward type:
|1 Star
|2 Star
|3 Star
|4 Star
|5 Star
|1 Star Lucky Drop
|31.64%
|43.91%
|20.10%
|4.05%
|0.30%
|2 Star Lucky Drop
|35.15%
|47.17%
|15.40%
|2.28%
|3 Star Lucky Drop
|47.46%
|38.88%
|13.66%
|4 Star Lucky Drop
|100.00%
|5 Star Lucky Drop
|100.00%
|1 Star Lucky Drop with 1 extra spin
|23.73%
|41.72%
|25.58%
|8.05%
|0.93%
|1 Star Lucky Drop with 2 extra spins
|17.80%
|38.06%
|32.57%
|9.84%
|1.75%
|1 Star Lucky Drop with 3 extra spins
|13.35%
|33.75%
|35.78%
|15.00%
|2.11%
|1 Star
|2 Star
|3 Star
|4 Star
|5 Star
|Gold
|30.00%
|30.00%
|25.00%
|25.00%
|Common Wild Card
|9.00%
|9.00%
|Rare Wild Card
|8.00%
|8.00%
|Epic Wild Card
|4.00%
|4.00%
|Legendary Wild Card
|3.00%
|3.00%
|Champion Wild Card
|3.00%
|3.00%
|Elite Wild Card
|3.00%
|7.53%
|Common Book
|21.51%
|Rare Book
|21.51%
|Epic Book
|17.20%
|Legendary Book
|17.20%
|Book of books
|10.75%
|Wild Evo Shard
|3.00%
|Full Evo
|4.30%
|Emotes
|4.00%
|Banners
|4.00%
|Random Cards
|70.00%
|66.00%
|44.00%
|42.00%
Arena requirement per reward type:
Banners/Emotes - Arena 3+
Epic cards, wild cards and book - Arena 6+
Legendary cards, wild cards and book, book of books and full evolution - Arena 11+
Elite wild cards - Arena 15+
Champion cards and wild cards - Arena 16+
|1 star
|Gold
|Common Random Card
|Rare Random Card
|Epic Random Card
|Arena 1
|60
|3
|1
|Arena 2
|78
|3
|1
|Arena 3
|102
|4
|1
|Arena 4
|126
|5
|1
|Arena 5
|150
|6
|2
|Arena 6
|180
|8
|2
|1
|Arena 7
|210
|9
|2
|1
|Arena 8
|240
|10
|2
|1
|Arena 9
|270
|11
|3
|1
|Arena 10
|300
|13
|3
|1
|Arena 11
|330
|14
|3
|1
|Arena 12
|360
|15
|4
|1
|Arena 13
|420
|18
|4
|1
|Arena 14
|480
|20
|5
|2
|Arena 15
|540
|23
|5
|2
|Arena 16
|600
|25
|6
|2
|Arena 17
|612
|26
|6
|2
|Arena 18
|624
|26
|6
|2
|Arena 19
|636
|27
|6
|2
|Arena 20
|648
|27
|6
|2
|Arena 21
|660
|28
|7
|2
|Arena 22
|672
|28
|7
|2
|Arena 23
|684
|29
|7
|2
|2 star
|Gold
|Banners
|Common Random Card
|Rare Random Card
|Epic Random Card
|Legendary Random Card
|Champion Random Card
|Arena 1
|250
|10
|3
|Arena 2
|325
|13
|3
|Arena 3
|425
|17
|4
|Arena 4
|525
|1
|21
|5
|Arena 5
|625
|1
|25
|6
|Arena 6
|750
|1
|30
|8
|2
|Arena 7
|875
|1
|35
|9
|2
|Arena 8
|1000
|1
|40
|10
|2
|Arena 9
|1125
|1
|45
|11
|3
|Arena 10
|1250
|1
|50
|13
|3
|Arena 11
|1375
|1
|55
|14
|3
|1
|Arena 12
|1500
|1
|60
|15
|4
|1
|Arena 13
|1750
|1
|70
|18
|4
|1
|Arena 14
|2000
|1
|80
|20
|5
|1
|Arena 15
|2250
|1
|90
|23
|5
|1
|Arena 16
|2500
|1
|100
|25
|6
|1
|1
|Arena 17
|2550
|1
|102
|26
|6
|1
|1
|Arena 18
|2600
|1
|104
|26
|6
|1
|1
|Arena 19
|2650
|1
|106
|27
|6
|1
|1
|Arena 20
|2700
|1
|108
|27
|6
|1
|1
|Arena 21
|2750
|1
|110
|28
|7
|1
|1
|Arena 22
|2800
|1
|112
|28
|7
|1
|1
|Arena 23
|2850
|1
|114
|29
|7
|1
|1
|3 star
|Gold
|Common Wild Card
|Rare Wild Card
|Epic Wild Card
|Legendary Wild Card
|Champion Wild Card
|Emotes
|Common Random Card
|Rare Random Card
|Epic Random Card
|Legendary Random Card
|Champion Random Card
|Arena 1
|1000
|15
|5
|40
|10
|Arena 2
|1300
|20
|5
|52
|13
|Arena 3
|1700
|25
|5
|68
|17
|Arena 4
|2100
|30
|10
|1
|84
|21
|Arena 5
|2500
|40
|10
|1
|100
|25
|Arena 6
|3000
|45
|10
|2
|1
|120
|30
|5
|Arena 7
|3500
|55
|15
|2
|1
|140
|35
|6
|Arena 8
|4000
|60
|15
|3
|1
|160
|40
|6
|Arena 9
|4500
|70
|20
|3
|1
|180
|45
|7
|Arena 10
|5000
|75
|20
|4
|1
|200
|50
|8
|Arena 11
|5500
|85
|20
|4
|1
|1
|220
|55
|9
|3
|Arena 12
|6000
|90
|25
|4
|1
|1
|240
|60
|10
|3
|Arena 13
|7000
|105
|30
|5
|1
|1
|280
|70
|11
|3
|Arena 14
|8000
|120
|30
|6
|1
|1
|320
|80
|13
|3
|Arena 15
|9000
|135
|35
|6
|1
|1
|360
|90
|14
|3
|Arena 16
|10000
|150
|40
|7
|1
|1
|1
|400
|100
|16
|3
|2
|Arena 17
|10200
|155
|40
|7
|1
|1
|1
|408
|102
|16
|3
|2
|Arena 18
|10400
|155
|40
|7
|1
|1
|1
|416
|104
|17
|3
|2
|Arena 19
|10600
|160
|40
|7
|1
|1
|1
|424
|106
|17
|3
|2
|Arena 20
|10800
|160
|45
|8
|1
|1
|1
|432
|108
|17
|3
|2
|Arena 21
|11000
|165
|45
|8
|1
|1
|1
|440
|110
|18
|3
|2
|Arena 22
|11200
|170
|45
|8
|1
|1
|1
|448
|112
|18
|3
|2
|Arena 23
|11400
|170
|45
|8
|1
|1
|1
|456
|114
|18
|3
|2
|4 star
|Gold
|Common Wild Card
|Rare Wild Card
|Epic Wild Card
|Legendary Wild Card
|Champion Wild Card
|Elite Wild Card
|Wild Evo Shard
|Common Random Card
|Rare Random Card
|Epic Random Card
|Legendary Random Card
|Champion Random Card
|Arena 1
|4000
|45
|20
|1
|136-184
|34-46
|Arena 2
|5200
|60
|20
|1
|176-239
|44-59
|Arena 3
|6800
|75
|20
|1
|231-312
|57-78
|Arena 4
|8400
|90
|40
|1
|285-386
|71-96
|Arena 5
|10000
|120
|40
|1
|340-460
|85-115
|Arena 6
|12000
|135
|40
|8
|1
|408-552
|102-138
|16-21
|Arena 7
|14000
|165
|60
|8
|1
|476-644
|119-161
|18-25
|Arena 8
|16000
|180
|60
|12
|1
|544-736
|136-184
|22-29
|Arena 9
|18000
|210
|80
|12
|1
|612-828
|153-207
|24-33
|Arena 10
|20000
|225
|80
|16
|1
|680-920
|170-230
|27-36
|Arena 11
|22000
|255
|80
|16
|4
|1
|748-1012
|187-253
|29-40
|4-5
|Arena 12
|24000
|270
|100
|16
|4
|1
|816-1104
|204-276
|32-43
|4-5
|Arena 13
|28000
|315
|120
|20
|4
|1
|952-1288
|238-322
|38-51
|5-6
|Arena 14
|32000
|360
|120
|24
|4
|1
|1088-1472
|272-368
|43-58
|5-8
|Arena 15
|36000
|405
|140
|24
|4
|10000
|1
|1224-1656
|306-414
|49-66
|6-9
|Arena 16
|40000
|450
|160
|28
|4
|3
|10000
|1
|1360-1840
|340-460
|54-73
|7-10
|6-9
|Arena 17
|40800
|465
|160
|28
|4
|3
|10000
|1
|1387-1876
|346-469
|55-74
|7-10
|6-9
|Arena 18
|41600
|465
|160
|28
|4
|3
|10000
|1
|1414-1913
|353-478
|56-77
|7-10
|6-9
|Arena 19
|42400
|480
|160
|28
|4
|3
|10000
|1
|1441-1950
|360-487
|57-78
|8-11
|6-9
|Arena 20
|43200
|480
|180
|32
|4
|3
|10000
|1
|1468-1987
|367-496
|58-79
|8-11
|7-10
|Arena 21
|44000
|495
|180
|32
|4
|3
|10000
|1
|1496-2024
|374-506
|59-80
|8-11
|7-10
|Arena 22
|44800
|510
|180
|32
|4
|3
|10000
|1
|1523-2060
|380-515
|61-82
|8-11
|7-10
|Arena 23
|45600
|510
|180
|32
|4
|3
|10000
|1
|1550-2097
|387-524
|62-83
|8-11
|7-10
|5 star
|Elite Wild Card
|Common Book
|Rare Book
|Epic Book
|Legendary Book
|Book of books
|Full Evo
|Arena 1
|1
|1
|Arena 2
|1
|1
|Arena 3
|1
|1
|Arena 4
|1
|1
|Arena 5
|1
|1
|Arena 6
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 7
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 8
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 9
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 10
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 15
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 16
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 17
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 18
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 19
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 20
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 21
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 22
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arena 23
|50000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team