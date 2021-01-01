Supercell logo
1 Jan 2021
Blog – Clash Royale

Clash Royale Chest Info!

Lightning Chest: Open the Lightning Chest and use 'Strikes' to replace cards you don't want. Cards are replaced with another card of the same amount and rarity. The replacement card is selected from all unlocked cards with equal probability. Higher Arena Lightning Chests allow for more Strikes! You will receive variable quantity of cards per chest but you are guaranteed 3 types of cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.

Arena 1 (2 strikes available): Total Cards: 81 [Common: 68; Rare: 13; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 2 (2 strikes available): Total Cards: 85 [Common: 70; Rare: 14; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 3 (3 strikes available): Total Cards: 89 [Common: 74; Rare: 14; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 4 (3 strikes available): Total Cards: 93 [Common: 77; Rare: 15; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 5 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 97 [Common: 80; Rare: 16; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 6 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 101 [Common: 83; Rare: 16; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 7 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 105 [Common: 86; Rare: 17; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 8 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 109 [Common: 89; Rare: 18; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 9 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 113 [Common: 93; Rare: 18; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 10 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 117 [Common: 96; Rare: 19; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 11 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 121 [Common: 99; Rare: 20; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.42%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 12 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 125 [Common: 103; Rare: 20; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.50%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 13 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 129 [Common: 106; Rare: 21; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.58%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 14 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 133 [Common: 109; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.66%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 15 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 16 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]

Arena 17 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]

Arena 18 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]

Fortune Chest: Four different cards are featured in the Fortune Chest on a daily basis. The cards are selected randomly but try to favor cards that would be interesting and useful for you. Two out of the four featured cards are guaranteed upon opening the Fortune Chest. You receive multiple cards per chest and you are guaranteed 4 types of cards based on the odds shown in the table below. Two or more are the daily featured card types.

Arena 1: Total Cards: 162 [Common: 125; Rare: 32; Epic: 5; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 2: Total Cards: 170 [Common: 131; Rare: 34; Epic: 5; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 3: Total Cards: 178 [Common: 138; Rare: 35; Epic: 5; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 4: Total Cards: 186 [Common: 143; Rare: 37; Epic: 6; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 5: Total Cards: 194 [Common: 150; Rare: 38; Epic: 6; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 6: Total Cards: 202 [Common: 156; Rare: 40; Epic: 6; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 7: Total Cards: 210 [Common: 161; Rare: 42; Epic: 7; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 8: Total Cards: 218 [Common: 168; Rare: 43; Epic: 7; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 9: Total Cards: 226 [Common: 174; Rare: 45; Epic: 7; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 10: Total Cards: 234 [Common: 181; Rare: 46; Epic: 7; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 11: Total Cards: 242 [Common: 186; Rare: 48; Epic: 8; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 12: Total Cards: 250 [Common: 192; Rare: 50; Epic: 8; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 13: Total Cards: 258 [Common: 199; Rare: 51; Epic: 8; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 14: Total Cards: 266 [Common: 205; Rare: 53; Epic: 8; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 15: Total Cards: 274 [Common: 211; Rare: 54; Epic: 9; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 16: Total Cards: 274 [Common: 211; Rare: 54; Epic: 9; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 10%]

Arena 17: Total Cards: 274 [Common: 211; Rare: 54; Epic: 9; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 10%]

Arena 18: Total Cards: 274 [Common: 211; Rare: 54; Epic: 9; Chances for Legendary: 10%; Chances for Champion: 10%]

King's Chest (available from Arena 1-10). You will receive variable quantity of cards per chest but you are guaranteed 7 types of cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.

Arena 1: Total Cards: 240 [Common: 176; Rare: 48; Epic: 16; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 2: Total Cards: 250 [Common: 184; Rare: 50; Epic: 16; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 3: Total Cards: 260 [Common: 191; Rare: 52; Epic: 17; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 4: Total Cards: 270 [Common: 198; Rare: 54; Epic: 18; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 5: Total Cards: 280 [Common: 206; Rare: 56; Epic: 18; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 6: Total Cards: 290 [Common: 213; Rare: 58; Epic: 19; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 7: Total Cards: 300 [Common: 219; Rare: 60; Epic: 20; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 8: Total Cards: 310 [Common: 227; Rare: 62; Epic: 20; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 9: Total Cards: 320 [Common: 234; Rare: 64; Epic: 21; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 10: Total Cards: 330 [Common: 241; Rare: 66; Epic: 22; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Legendary's King Chest (available from Arena 11-65+): Each Legendary's King Chest guarantees a Legendary Card and a unique 'card drafting' mechanic that allows you to choose between two different cards at a time. You will receive variable quantity of cards per chest but you are guaranteed 7 types of cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.

Arena 11: Total Cards: 340 [Common: 249; Rare: 68; Epic: 22; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 12: Total Cards: 350 [Common: 256; Rare: 70; Epic: 23; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 13: Total Cards: 360 [Common: 264; Rare: 72; Epic: 24; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 14: Total Cards: 370 [Common: 272; Rare: 74; Epic: 24; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 15: Total Cards: 380 [Common: 279; Rare: 76; Epic: 25; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 16: Total Cards: 380 [Common: 279; Rare: 76; Epic: 25; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 100%]

Arena 17: Total Cards: 380 [Common: 279; Rare: 76; Epic: 25; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 100%]

Arena 18: Total Cards: 380 [Common: 279; Rare: 76; Epic: 25; Chances for Legendary: 100%; Chances for Champion: 100%]

Complete Daily Tasks or unlock Pass tiers to earn Lucky Drops! There are five upgradable rarities, ranging from 1-star ⭐ to 5-star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐.

Check below for the full probabilities of each upgrade and reward type:

Rarity chance by lucky drop type

1 Star2 Star3 Star4 Star5 Star
1 Star Lucky Drop31.64%43.91%20.10%4.05%0.30%
2 Star Lucky Drop35.15%47.17%15.40%2.28%
3 Star Lucky Drop47.46%38.88%13.66%
4 Star Lucky Drop100.00%
5 Star Lucky Drop100.00%
1 Star Lucky Drop with 1 extra spin23.73%41.72%25.58%8.05%0.93%
1 Star Lucky Drop with 2 extra spins17.80%38.06%32.57%9.84%1.75%
1 Star Lucky Drop with 3 extra spins13.35%33.75%35.78%15.00%2.11%

Chances of each reward by final rarity

1 Star2 Star3 Star4 Star5 Star
Gold30.00%30.00%25.00%25.00%
Common Wild Card9.00%9.00%
Rare Wild Card8.00%8.00%
Epic Wild Card4.00%4.00%
Legendary Wild Card3.00%3.00%
Champion Wild Card3.00%3.00%
Elite Wild Card3.00%7.53%
Common Book21.51%
Rare Book21.51%
Epic Book17.20%
Legendary Book17.20%
Book of books10.75%
Wild Evo Shard3.00%
Full Evo4.30%
Emotes4.00%
Banners4.00%
Random Cards70.00%66.00%44.00%42.00%

Arena requirement per reward type:

  • Banners/Emotes - Arena 3+

  • Epic cards, wild cards and book - Arena 6+

  • Legendary cards, wild cards and book, book of books and full evolution - Arena 11+

  • Elite wild cards - Arena 15+

  • Champion cards and wild cards - Arena 16+

Reward amounts per rarity and type:

1 starGoldCommon Random CardRare Random CardEpic Random Card
Arena 16031
Arena 27831
Arena 310241
Arena 412651
Arena 515062
Arena 6180821
Arena 7210921
Arena 82401021
Arena 92701131
Arena 103001331
Arena 113301431
Arena 123601541
Arena 134201841
Arena 144802052
Arena 155402352
Arena 166002562
Arena 176122662
Arena 186242662
Arena 196362762
Arena 206482762
Arena 216602872
Arena 226722872
Arena 236842972

2 starGoldBannersCommon Random CardRare Random CardEpic Random CardLegendary Random CardChampion Random Card
Arena 1250103
Arena 2325133
Arena 3425174
Arena 45251215
Arena 56251256
Arena 675013082
Arena 787513592
Arena 81000140102
Arena 91125145113
Arena 101250150133
Arena 1113751551431
Arena 1215001601541
Arena 1317501701841
Arena 1420001802051
Arena 1522501902351
Arena 162500110025611
Arena 172550110226611
Arena 182600110426611
Arena 192650110627611
Arena 202700110827611
Arena 212750111028711
Arena 222800111228711
Arena 232850111429711

3 starGoldCommon Wild CardRare Wild CardEpic Wild CardLegendary Wild CardChampion Wild CardEmotesCommon Random CardRare Random CardEpic Random CardLegendary Random CardChampion Random Card
Arena 110001554010
Arena 213002055213
Arena 317002556817
Arena 42100301018421
Arena 525004010110025
Arena 63000451021120305
Arena 73500551521140356
Arena 84000601531160406
Arena 94500702031180457
Arena 105000752041200508
Arena 11550085204112205593
Arena 126000902541124060103
Arena 1370001053051128070113
Arena 1480001203061132080133
Arena 1590001353561136090143
Arena 16100001504071114001001632
Arena 17102001554071114081021632
Arena 18104001554071114161041732
Arena 19106001604071114241061732
Arena 20108001604581114321081732
Arena 21110001654581114401101832
Arena 22112001704581114481121832
Arena 23114001704581114561141832

4 starGoldCommon Wild CardRare Wild CardEpic Wild CardLegendary Wild CardChampion Wild CardElite Wild CardWild Evo ShardCommon Random CardRare Random CardEpic Random CardLegendary Random CardChampion Random Card
Arena 1400045201136-18434-46
Arena 2520060201176-23944-59
Arena 3680075201231-31257-78
Arena 4840090401285-38671-96
Arena 510000120401340-46085-115
Arena 6120001354081408-552102-13816-21
Arena 7140001656081476-644119-16118-25
Arena 81600018060121544-736136-18422-29
Arena 91800021080121612-828153-20724-33
Arena 102000022580161680-920170-23027-36
Arena 1122000255801641748-1012187-25329-404-5
Arena 12240002701001641816-1104204-27632-434-5
Arena 13280003151202041952-1288238-32238-515-6
Arena 143200036012024411088-1472272-36843-585-8
Arena 15360004051402441000011224-1656306-41449-666-9
Arena 164000045016028431000011360-1840340-46054-737-106-9
Arena 174080046516028431000011387-1876346-46955-747-106-9
Arena 184160046516028431000011414-1913353-47856-777-106-9
Arena 194240048016028431000011441-1950360-48757-788-116-9
Arena 204320048018032431000011468-1987367-49658-798-117-10
Arena 214400049518032431000011496-2024374-50659-808-117-10
Arena 224480051018032431000011523-2060380-51561-828-117-10
Arena 234560051018032431000011550-2097387-52462-838-117-10

5 starElite Wild CardCommon BookRare BookEpic BookLegendary BookBook of booksFull Evo
Arena 111
Arena 211
Arena 311
Arena 411
Arena 511
Arena 6111
Arena 7111
Arena 8111
Arena 9111
Arena 10111
Arena 11111111
Arena 12111111
Arena 13111111
Arena 14111111
Arena 1550000111111
Arena 1650000111111
Arena 1750000111111
Arena 1850000111111
Arena 1950000111111
Arena 2050000111111
Arena 2150000111111
Arena 2250000111111
Arena 2350000111111

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team