Lightning Chest: Open the Lightning Chest and use 'Strikes' to replace cards you don't want. Cards are replaced with another card of the same amount and rarity. The replacement card is selected from all unlocked cards with equal probability. Higher Arena Lightning Chests allow for more Strikes! You will receive variable quantity of cards per chest but you are guaranteed 3 types of cards per chest based on the odds shown in the table below.



Arena 1 (2 strikes available): Total Cards: 81 [Common: 68; Rare: 13; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 2 (2 strikes available): Total Cards: 85 [Common: 70; Rare: 14; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 3 (3 strikes available): Total Cards: 89 [Common: 74; Rare: 14; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 4 (3 strikes available): Total Cards: 93 [Common: 77; Rare: 15; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 5 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 97 [Common: 80; Rare: 16; Epic: 0; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 6 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 101 [Common: 83; Rare: 16; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 7 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 105 [Common: 86; Rare: 17; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 8 (4 strikes available): Total Cards: 109 [Common: 89; Rare: 18; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 9 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 113 [Common: 93; Rare: 18; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 10 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 117 [Common: 96; Rare: 19; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 0%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 11 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 121 [Common: 99; Rare: 20; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.42%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 12 (5 strikes available): Total Cards: 125 [Common: 103; Rare: 20; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.50%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 13 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 129 [Common: 106; Rare: 21; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.58%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 14 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 133 [Common: 109; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.66%; Chances for Champion: 0%]

Arena 15 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 0%]



Arena 16 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]



Arena 17 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]



Arena 18 (6 strikes available): Total Cards: 137 [Common: 113; Rare: 22; Epic: 2; Chances for Legendary: 2.74%; Chances for Champion: 1.71%]