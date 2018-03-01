Tomorrow, Friday March 2nd, Clash Royale turns 2 years young! This year we're celebrating with a special "Anniversary Challenge", featuring both old and new cards... and of course some birthday gifts!
The Anniversary Challenge runs from Mar 2-5:
Stage 1 - Retro Royale:
Play with only cards released
at soft launch
on January 4th, 2016!
Stage 2 - Modern Royale:
Play with only cards released after January 4th, 2016!
Visit the Shop this weekend to pick up your free Victory Gold Boost and a couple of other surprise gifts!
THANK YOU to EVERYONE who's played Clash Royale over the past 2 years! It's been wild so far, but there's oh-so-much more to come! And remember, keep telling us what you want to see via our social channels, reddit or Discord!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team