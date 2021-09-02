The Clash Royale team is hard at work on a brand new update!



The previous updates were focused primarily on new/mid-level players and helping them with progression.



With the addition of magical items and the influx of Gold (and other features), we believe this has helped a lot, but our high-level players felt left out.



This update focuses on the high-level players with more content and changing the gameplay in ways we've never done/seen before.



As this update will change the gameplay, we still need time to work on balancing/mechanics, etc, to ensure we get you the best experience possible.



Just know that we are super excited about it, and we cannot wait to get it into your hands as soon as possible.



In the meantime, to keep things fresh, we've got a great month of content for you!