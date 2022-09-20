The Clash Royale League World Finals are this weekend! And to make the event even more special, we’ve planned some cool watch party locations where you can enjoy the finals livestreams. If you’re close by, these could be a great place to enjoy the show!
Jakarta, Indonesia - INSTAGRAM
Venue: MALACCA TOAST KEDOYA
Address: Jl. Panjang No.1-2, RT.10/RW.1, Kedoya Sel., Kec. Kb. Jeruk, Kota Jakarta Barat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 11520, Indonesia -
Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 14:00~01:00
Stream starts: 20:00
Signup:
Manila, Philippines - INSTAGRAM
Venue: Flight 88
Address: 22, 1103 Scout Borromeo St, Diliman, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines -
Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 15:00~02:00
Stream starts: 21:00
Signup:
Singapore - INSTAGRAM
Venue: Pop Mart Flagshipstore
Address: Pop Mart Flagship store Funan, #01-02 -
Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 23rd and 24th: 16:00 ~ 20:00 (25th:16:00 ~ 18:00)
Stream starts: 21:00
No signup needed
Taipei, Taiwan - INSTAGRAM
Venue: Borges Place
Address: No. 441, Mingshui Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan -
Dates: 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 15:00~02:00
Stream starts: 21:00
Signup:
Tokyo, Japan
Venue: Akihabara Esports Square
Address: Box’R AKIBA Bldg 2F, SotoKanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo -
Dates: 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 15:00 - 6:00
Stream starts: 22:00
Signup:
Berlin, Germany
Venue: LvL Gaming
Address: Schützenstraße 73, 10117 Berlin, Germany -
Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 09:00~02:00
Stream starts: 15:00
No signup needed
London, U.K. - INSTAGRAM
Venue: Melt Down
Address: 342 Caledonian Rd, London N1 1BB, United Kingdom -
Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 08:00~02:00
Stream starts: 14:00
No signup needed
Madrid, Spain - INSTAGRAM
Venue: Elite Gaming Center
Address: Príncipe de Vergara 90, 28006 Madrid, Spain -
Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 09:00~22:00
Stream starts: 15:00
No signup needed
Paris, France - INSTAGRAM
Venue: Melt Down
Address: 33 Bd Richard-Lenoir, 75011 Paris, France -
Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 09:00~02:00
Stream starts: 15:00
No signup needed
Rome, Italy - INSTAGRAM
Venue: White Rabbit
Address: Via Spalato, 35/37/39, 00198 Roma RM, Italie -
Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09
Doors open: 09:00~02:00
Stream starts: 15:00
No signup needed
Good luck to all the finalists and we can’t wait to watch the finals with you!
See you in the Arena!