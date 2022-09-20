Supercell logo
20 Sept 2022
Blog – Clash Royale

CRL World Finals Viewing Parties!

The Clash Royale League World Finals are this weekend! And to make the event even more special, we’ve planned some cool watch party locations where you can enjoy the finals livestreams. If you’re close by, these could be a great place to enjoy the show!

Jakarta, Indonesia - INSTAGRAM

  • Venue: MALACCA TOAST KEDOYA

  • Address: Jl. Panjang No.1-2, RT.10/RW.1, Kedoya Sel., Kec. Kb. Jeruk, Kota Jakarta Barat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 11520, Indonesia -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 14:00~01:00

  • Stream starts: 20:00

  • Signup:

    HERE

Manila, Philippines - INSTAGRAM

  • Venue: Flight 88

  • Address: 22, 1103 Scout Borromeo St, Diliman, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 15:00~02:00

  • Stream starts: 21:00

  • Signup:

    HERE

Singapore - INSTAGRAM

  • Venue: Pop Mart Flagshipstore

  • Address: Pop Mart Flagship store Funan, #01-02 -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 23rd and 24th: 16:00 ~ 20:00 (25th:16:00 ~ 18:00)

  • Stream starts: 21:00

  • No signup needed

Taipei, Taiwan - INSTAGRAM

  • Venue: Borges Place

  • Address: No. 441, Mingshui Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 15:00~02:00

  • Stream starts: 21:00

  • Signup:

    HERE

Tokyo, Japan

  • Venue: Akihabara Esports Square

  • Address: Box’R AKIBA Bldg 2F, SotoKanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 15:00 - 6:00

  • Stream starts: 22:00

  • Signup:

    HERE

Berlin, Germany

  • Venue: LvL Gaming

  • Address: Schützenstraße 73, 10117 Berlin, Germany -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 09:00~02:00

  • Stream starts: 15:00

  • No signup needed

London, U.K. - INSTAGRAM

  • Venue: Melt Down

  • Address: 342 Caledonian Rd, London N1 1BB, United Kingdom -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 08:00~02:00

  • Stream starts: 14:00

  • No signup needed

Madrid, Spain - INSTAGRAM

  • Venue: Elite Gaming Center

  • Address: Príncipe de Vergara 90, 28006 Madrid, Spain -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 09:00~22:00

  • Stream starts: 15:00

  • No signup needed

Paris, France - INSTAGRAM

  • Venue: Melt Down

  • Address: 33 Bd Richard-Lenoir, 75011 Paris, France -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 09:00~02:00

  • Stream starts: 15:00

  • No signup needed

Rome, Italy - INSTAGRAM

  • Venue: White Rabbit

  • Address: Via Spalato, 35/37/39, 00198 Roma RM, Italie -

    See on Google Maps

  • Dates: 23.09 / 24.09 / 25.09

  • Doors open: 09:00~02:00

  • Stream starts: 15:00

  • No signup needed

Good luck to all the finalists and we can’t wait to watch the finals with you!

See you in the Arena!