We’re taking “competitive” to a whole ‘nother level, with a new competition to join every season! Get ready for head-to-head Duels and plenty of rewards to claim.

In the Crown Series you’ll compete in different Leagues and be matched with players at a skill level similar to your own.

You can compete in Crown Series tournaments from Arena 17 at 6,000 Trophies.

Duel Deck

Every Crown Series tournament uses the Duel format: a best-of-3 match played with pre-built decks. So, to make sure you're ready to compete, you’ll first need to build your Duel Deck!

Your Duel Deck is made up of 4 separate 8-card decks, with each card only used once across all 4 decks. You can find it in the top right corner of your deck.

Since Duels are a best-of-3 format, you can also build only 3 decks to play with, but the more decks you build, the more flexibility you’ll have to counter your opponent!

In short, that’s 24 unique cards split across 3 decks, or 32 cards across 4 decks.

Need a Hand Building your Decks?

The new and improved Deck Wizard is here to help!

This tool can generate a deck from scratch based on your Collection and give you some tips on how to use it. Or, if you have that one win condition you just can’t live without, it can build a deck around it! It also takes the cards in your other decks into account when recommending cards, making it easier to build a unique deck with the best synergies in mind.

Leagues

When you first join the Crown Series, you’ll be placed in a League!

There are 13 Leagues in total, each comprising players of a similar skill level.

Your League is based on your achievements, and when you join a Crown Series tournament, the game estimates your skill level using your Trophy Road progress, your highest Ranked and Ultimate Champion finishes, and your Crown Series Duel results if you already have them.

You can move up a League at the start of each tournament, and when a new season begins, your placement is recalculated, so you may start in a higher or lower League depending on new achievements and previous Crown Series results.