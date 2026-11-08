Crown Series!
We’re taking “competitive” to a whole ‘nother level, with a new competition to join every season! Get ready for head-to-head Duels and plenty of rewards to claim.
In the Crown Series you’ll compete in different Leagues and be matched with players at a skill level similar to your own.
You can compete in Crown Series tournaments from Arena 17 at 6,000 Trophies.
Duel Deck
Every Crown Series tournament uses the Duel format: a best-of-3 match played with pre-built decks. So, to make sure you're ready to compete, you’ll first need to build your Duel Deck!
Your Duel Deck is made up of 4 separate 8-card decks, with each card only used once across all 4 decks. You can find it in the top right corner of your deck.
Since Duels are a best-of-3 format, you can also build only 3 decks to play with, but the more decks you build, the more flexibility you’ll have to counter your opponent!
In short, that’s 24 unique cards split across 3 decks, or 32 cards across 4 decks.
Need a Hand Building your Decks?
The new and improved Deck Wizard is here to help!
This tool can generate a deck from scratch based on your Collection and give you some tips on how to use it. Or, if you have that one win condition you just can’t live without, it can build a deck around it! It also takes the cards in your other decks into account when recommending cards, making it easier to build a unique deck with the best synergies in mind.
Leagues
When you first join the Crown Series, you’ll be placed in a League!
There are 13 Leagues in total, each comprising players of a similar skill level.
Your League is based on your achievements, and when you join a Crown Series tournament, the game estimates your skill level using your Trophy Road progress, your highest Ranked and Ultimate Champion finishes, and your Crown Series Duel results if you already have them.
You can move up a League at the start of each tournament, and when a new season begins, your placement is recalculated, so you may start in a higher or lower League depending on new achievements and previous Crown Series results.
Leagues 1 – 8 are independent Leagues, composed of Dagger, Pancake, Mustache, Magic, Hammer, Armor, Phantom, and Queen’s League.
Leagues 9 – 13 make up the all-mighty King’s League! During Duel Weekends, if you’re in the King’s League, you can be matched against players from any League within the King’s League. This does not apply to Grand Duels Weekends.
Card Levels
The Crown Series uses your own Card Collection levels for every match, and to keep the competition balanced across Leagues, each one has its own card-level cap, from Level 11 in the lower Leagues up to Level 16 in the highest.
Level Cap per League
|League
|Level Cap
|1– 2
|11
|3 – 4
|12
|5 – 6
|13
|7
|14
|8
|15
|9 – 13 (King’s League)
|16
Crown Series
Each season will bring you 3 – 4 Duel Weekends, featuring regular Duels for the first few weekends, followed by the Grand Duel, and concluding with a break weekend.
The number of Duel weekends may vary depending on the season’s length. Check how the seasons can look below.
4 Week Season
Weekend 1: Duel
Weekend 2: Duel
Weekend 3: Grand Duel
Weekend 4: Break
5 Week Season
Weekend 1: Duel
Weekend 2: Duel
Weekend 3: Duel
Weekend 4: Grand Duel
Weekend 5: Break
Each tournament runs for 72 hours, from Friday at 09:00 UTC to Monday at 09:00 UTC.
Duel Weekends
Duels will be the most frequent event, running 2 – 3 times each month. Your goal during these weekends is to win 8 matches before reaching 3 losses.
Rewards aren’t available after every win, like they are in challenges. Instead, they’re bundled and ready to collect at the end of your run, after you’ve reached either 8 wins or 3 losses. The more wins you get, the greater your rewards!
Grand Duel Weekend
Now, this is where you’ll wanna show off your Duel Skills!
Grand Duels are the pinnacle of these monthly tournaments, and this is where you’ll find the rewards you definitely don’t wanna miss!
Unlike with Duel Weekends, Grand Duel rewards will be delivered to you in the days after the event ends.
There are also different duel formats based on which League you’re placed in. Check out which format you’ll have depending on your League:
Dagger – Queen’s Leagues (Leagues 1 – 8)
In these Leagues, the event works similarly to regular Duels, but bigger! Instead of 8 wins and 3 losses, your goal is to win 12 matches before reaching 4 losses.
And just like with Duel tournaments, the more wins you get, the better the rewards!
King’s League (Leagues 9 – 13)
The King’s League is for the best of the best, with plenty on the line, including a leaderboard. Or should we say… leaderboards?
In the King’s League, you’ll keep playing until you’ve played a maximum of 20 battles. But wins aren’t the only thing that determines your leaderboard placement. There will also be a ceiling of how many wins you get, so many players will be tied. These are the tiebreakers that’ll help determine your overall placement:
1. Fewer losses
2. More individual net battles won across your Duels
3. Stronger opponents beaten
4. Reaching your final score first
Rewards
In the Crown Series, skill is everything, and the rewards rise with the stakes! Climb higher to unlock juicier rewards in each League.
Check out the rewards you’ll be able to earn during Duel Weekends:
Duel Rewards
|Dagger
|Pancakes
|Mustache
|Magic
|Hammer
|Armor
|Phantom
|Queen
|King
|8 Wins
|8 Random Epic Cards 80 Random Rare Cards 200 Random Common Cards 4,800 Gold Full Banner
|400 Common Wild Cards 12 Random Epic Cards 100 Random Rare Cards 10,000 Gold Full Banner
|100 Rare Wild Cards 800 Common Wild Cards 16 Random Epic Cards 20,000 Gold Full Banner
|16 Epic Wild Cards 140 Rare Wild Cards 1,200 Common Wild Cards 28,000 Gold Full Banner
|20 Epic Wild Cards 260 Rare Wild Cards 4 Random Legendary Cards 30,000 Gold Full Banner
|4 Legendary Wild Cards 40 Epic Wild Cards 280 Rare Wild Cards 40,000 Gold Full Banner
|4 Legendary Wild Cards 60 Epic Wild Cards 4 Random Champions 44,000 Gold Full Banner
|4 Champion Wild Cards 4 Legendary Wild Cards 80 Epic Wild Cards 60,000 Gold Full Banner
|8 Champion Wild Cards 8 Legendary Wild Cards 100 Epic Wild Cards 120,000 Gold Full Banner
|7 Wins
|4 Random Epic Cards 40 Random Rare Cards 100 Random Common Cards 2,400 Gold Full Banner
|200 Common Wild Cards 6 Random Epic Cards 50 Random Rare Cards 5,000 Gold Full Banner
|50 Rare Wild Cards 400 Common Wild Cards 8 Random Epic Cards 10,000 Gold Full Banner
|8 Epic Wild Cards 70 Rare Wild Cards 600 Common Wild Cards 14,000 Gold Full Banner
|10 Epic Wild Cards 130 Rare Wild Cards 2 Random Legendary Cards 15,000 Gold Full Banner
|2 Legendary Wild Cards 2 0 Epic Wild Cards 140 Rare Wild Cards 20,000 Gold Full Banner
|2 Legendary Wild Cards 30 Epic Wild Cards 2 Random Champions 22,000 Gold Full Banner
|2 Champion Wild Cards 2 Legendary Wild Cards 40 Epic Wild Cards 30,000 Gold Full Banner
|4 Champion Wild Cards 4 Legendary Wild Cards 50 Epic Wild Cards 60,000 Gold Full Banner
|6 Wins
|2 Random Epic Cards 20 Random Rare Cards 50 Random Common Cards 1,200 Gold Full Banner
|100 Common Wild Cards 3 Random Epic Cards 25 Random Rare Cards 2,500 Gold Full Banner
|25 Rare Wild Cards 200 Common Wild Cards 4 Random Epic Cards 5,000 Gold Full Banner
|4 Epic Wild Cards 35 Rare Wild Cards 300 Common Wild Cards 7,000 Gold Full Banner
|5 Epic Wild Cards 65 Rare Wild Cards 1 Random Legendary Card 7,500 Gold Full Banner
|1 Legendary Wild Card 10 Epic Wild Cards 70 Rare Wild Cards 10,000 Gold Full Banner
|1 Legendary Wild Card 15 Epic Wild Cards 1 Random Champion 11,000 Gold Full Banner
|1 Champion Wild Card 1 Legendary Wild Card 20 Epic Wild Cards 15,000 Gold Full Banner
|2 Champion Wild Cards 2 Legendary Wild Cards 25 Epic Wild Cards 30,000 Gold Full Banner
|5 Wins
|6 Random Rare Cards 45 Random Common Cards 340 Gold Banner Frame
|7 Random Rare Cards 55 Random Common Cards 410 Gold Banner Frame
|9 Random Rare Cards 75 Random Common Cards 550 Gold Banner Frame
|1 Random Epic Card 30 Random Rare Cards 80 Random Common Cards 1,300 Gold Banner Frame
|3 Random Epic Cards 35 Random Rare Cards 130 Random Common Cards 2,200 Gold Banner Frame
|4 Random Epic Cards 45 Random Rare Cards 180 Random Common Cards 2,700 Gold Banner Frame
|5 Random Epic Cards 50 Random Rare Cards 220 Random Common Cards 3,100 Gold Banner Frame
|6 Random Epic Cards 75 Random Rare Cards 240 Random Common Cards 3,900 Gold Banner Frame
|8 Random Epic Cards 85 Random Rare Cards 350 Random Common Cards 4,000 Gold Banner Frame
|4 Wins
|3 Random Rare Cards 40 Random Common Cards 250 Gold Banner Frame
|4 Random Rare Cards 50 Random Common Cards 320 Gold Banner Frame
|8 Random Rare Cards 60 Random Common Cards 460 Gold Banner Frame
|25 Random Rare Cards 75 Random Common Cards 950 Gold Banner Frame
|2 Random Epic Cards 30 Random Rare Cards 8 0 Random Common Cards 1,400 Gold Banner Frame
|3 Random Epic Cards 40 Random Rare Cards 8 5 Random Common Cards 1,800 Gold Banner Frame
|4 Random Epic Cards 45 Random Rare Cards 190 Random Common Cards 2,100 Gold Banner Frame
|5 Random Epic Cards 70 Random Rare Cards 200 Random Common Cards 2,500 Gold Banner Frame
|6 Random Epic Cards 80 Random Rare Cards 230 Random Common Cards 2,600 Gold Banner Frame
|3 Wins
|2 Random Rare Cards 35 Random Common Cards 200 Gold Banner Frame
|3 Random Rare Cards 45 Random Common Cards 240 Gold Banner Frame
|5 Random Rare Cards 55 Random Common Cards 360 Gold Banner Frame
|20 Random Rare Cards 60 Random Common Cards 670 Gold Banner Frame
|1 Random Epic Card 25 Random Rare Cards 880 Gold Banner Frame
|2 Random Epic Cards 35 Random Rare Cards 1,100 Gold Banner Frame
|3 Random Epic Cards 40 Random Rare Cards 100 Random Common Cards 1,300 Gold Banner Frame
|4 Random Epic Cards 65 Random Rare Cards 1,600 Gold Banner Frame
|5 Random Epic Cards 75 Random Rare Cards 1,700 Gold Banner Frame
|2 Wins
|1 Random Rare Card 30 Random Common Cards 150 Gold Banner Frame
|2 Random Rare Cards 40 Random Common Cards 200 Gold Banner Frame
|3 Random Rare Cards 50 Random Common Cards 270 Gold Banner Frame
|15 Random Rare Cards 55 Random Common Cards 460 Gold Banner Frame
|20 Random Rare Cards 60 Random Common Cards 560 Gold Banner Frame
|25 Random Rare Cards 65 Random Common Cards 710 Gold Banner Frame
|30 Random Rare Cards 70 Random Common Cards 880 Gold Banner Frame
|1 Random Epic Card 40 Random Rare Cards 1,100 Gold Banner Frame
|2 Random Epic Cards 45 Random Rare Cards 1,200 Gold Banner Frame
|1 Win
|25 Random Common Cards 110 Gold Banner Frame
|35 Random Common Cards 150 Gold Banner Frame
|45 Random Common Cards 190 Gold Banner Frame
|10 Random Rare Cards 250 Gold Banner Frame
|15 Random Rare Cards 380 Gold Banner Frame
|20 Random Rare Cards 500 Gold Banner Frame
|25 Random Rare Cards 630 Gold Banner Frame
|30 Random Rare Cards 750 Gold Banner Frame
|40 Random Rare Cards 760 Gold Banner Frame
|0 Wins
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Keep sharpening your skills and battling your way through the King’s League to claim the best prizes.
And the Grand Duel rewards are even better! If you place high enough in the King’s League, you have the chance to win a Pass Royale on top of all your other rewards! The Pass Royale will be available in your Supercell ID, so you can activate it at any time!
Stay tuned because the full Grand Duel rewards will be revealed closer to the date…
With the new Crown Series, we hope to bring more opportunities for fierce competition to every type of player, from Day 1s to Ultimate Champions, with regular tournaments and a way to test your skills at a competitive level.
And this is just the beginning. We want to hear what you think as we keep building and improving the Crown Series. So join in, battle it out, and share your feedback on Discord and Reddit!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team