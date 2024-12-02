Snowball Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): December 2 - 9
Beware the mighty Snowball Evolution,
Or it'll move your troops without permission.
⚔️ Challenge: December 6 - 9
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration
Snowstorm (1v1 and 2v2): December 9 - 16
This icy wind is no mere breeze,
Without some warmth, your troops will freeze.
⚔️ Challenge: December 13 - 16
🏆 Reward: Banner frame
It's Raining Gifts (1v1): December 16 - 23
Hallelujah! It's rain gifts aplenty!
Santa's here, and he's bringing a cheer! Make sure to follow him closely.
⚔️ Challenge: December 20 - 23
🏆 Reward: Banner (decoration + frame)
Holiday Feast (1v1 and 2v2): December 23 - 30
We've set the table, and the feast is ready,
Bring a fork, knife, and sword; things might get deadly!
⚔️ Challenge: December 27 - 30
🏆 Reward: Banner (decoration + frame)
Special Delivery (1v1 and 2v2): 30/12 - 6/01
Playing troops will charge up your ability,
And when it's full, get ready for a special delivery!
⚔️ Challenge: January 03 - 06
🏆 Reward: Banner (decoration + frame)
20 Win Challenge: December 19 - 26
The hardest and most skillful challenge is back! 3 losses and you're out.
Win an exclusive Emote!