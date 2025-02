The goal? Provide a secure gameplay environment for everyone. As part of this initiative we have revised our Safe and Fair Play Policy! We'd like all of our players to take the time to familiarize themselves with this extended Code of Conduct. Find out more!

We've also teamed up with The Diana Award – a specialist in the Anti-Bullying field. Check out this video from our Safety Workshop with the YouTubers and Supercell's Youth Board!