Starting with the update on December 1st, we will be ending support for iOS 14 and below, as well as Android 7.0 (Nougat) and below.

This decision is based on performance issues and the technical limitations of older operating systems. As a result, players using devices running these versions will no longer be able to play Clash Royale unless they update to a supported OS version.

iOS: Devices running iOS 14 or earlier will need to be updated to iOS 15 or later .

Android: Devices running Android 7.0 or earlier will need to be updated to Android 8.0 or later.

What You Need to Do

If your device is running an affected OS version, we recommend updating before December 1st so you can continue playing Clash Royale.

You can find instructions on how to update your device on the Apple Support website or Google’s Support website.

If your device cannot be updated to a supported OS version, you will need to use a compatible device to continue playing. Before switching devices, make sure your game account is linked to Supercell ID so you don’t lose any of your progress.

For more information on transferring your game to a new device or linking your account to Supercell ID, please visit our Frequently Asked Questions page.

Thank you for your understanding,

The Clash Royale Team

