Due to technical reasons beyond our control, in our June update, we are unfortunately forced to end support for:
Apple devices running on iOS 8 and below
Android devices running on Android 4.0.4 and below
If your device is currently running on these versions, or below, you will no longer be able to play Clash Royale unless you update to a newer iOS or Android version.
Instructions on how to update your
iOS version
can be found through the
Instructions on how to update your
Android version
can be found through
or your Android device manufacturer's website
For more information on how to link your account to a Supercell ID and transfer your game to a new device, please check our FAQs.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team