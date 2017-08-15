Welcome to the Crown Championship Challenge - our most epic Challenge yet, where we are looking for the world's best Clash Royale players.
The Rewards
Players who reach 20 wins in the Challenge will get 250 000 gold and qualify for the next stage of the Crown Championship Global Series!
The Crown Championship Challenge isn't all about glory though - everybody has a shot to earn a Giant, Magical and Legendary Chest!
Balance Update
Being up to date can be an advantage! We want everyone to be as prepared as possible for battle. That's why we recommend checking out our latest balance update, which will surely have an impact on decks and battles during the Challenge.
* We've also collected a few useful videos below that will help you understand the impact of the balance update.
Here's a quick recap of the rules:
Your first 3 entries are free - after that it's 10 gems per entry
The Challenge is live between 16th (7am UTC) and 21st (7am UTC) of August
Players that reach 20 wins must be 16 years or older to advance in the Crown Championship Global Series (but anyone can win the in-game rewards!)
Players that reach 20 wins will get an in-game invitation to the next stage once the Challenge has ended
Good luck, have fun!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team
* Balance Update Tips