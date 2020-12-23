Whether you’ve heard of CRL, watched CRL, or even competed in CRL… this message is for you!



Thank YOU for the continuous support and love shown towards the league and its community over the past 3 years. Along that journey, we’ve witnessed some of the best and most exciting Clash Royale gameplay to date, we saw regular Clash Royale players turn into S tier-elite Pros, and worked hand-in-hand with the best casters from Clash Royale to provide a voice for the league.



Most importantly, it’s been YOU, the Community, who has made all of this possible. With your support, patience, feedback, and genuine passion for CRL, we’ve been able to continue growing and providing a top-of-the-line competitive scene for Clash Royale.



As we wrap up 2020, we’d like to again thank you for being part of this journey and are excited to introduce a new chapter for CRL.

