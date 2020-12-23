Whether you’ve heard of CRL, watched CRL, or even competed in CRL… this message is for you!
Thank YOU for the continuous support and love shown towards the league and its community over the past 3 years. Along that journey, we’ve witnessed some of the best and most exciting Clash Royale gameplay to date, we saw regular Clash Royale players turn into S tier-elite Pros, and worked hand-in-hand with the best casters from Clash Royale to provide a voice for the league.
Most importantly, it’s been YOU, the Community, who has made all of this possible. With your support, patience, feedback, and genuine passion for CRL, we’ve been able to continue growing and providing a top-of-the-line competitive scene for Clash Royale.
As we wrap up 2020, we’d like to again thank you for being part of this journey and are excited to introduce a new chapter for CRL.
2021 will bring forward many changes to CRL, starting with the Supercell team working on the league. The main takeaway is that this new team will include members of the Clash Royale development team - this is a huge win for CRL in the long run!
That means the league will be closer to game development than ever before, resulting with possibly more in-game features that support the league being implemented. You may even recognize a couple of familiar faces working on CRL in 2021… Seth & Drew!
There’ll of course be other folks on the team, so shout-out to them and the team behind CRL 2018-2020 👊 ❤️
Cool, a new team… but what else is changing?!
In 2021, Clash Royale League will return to its roots and be an individual, 1v1 competition format.
All players across the globe are invited to play and watch Clash Royale League.
The top 1,000 players topping the in-game Global Leaderboard can qualify each month!
The prize pool for 2021 will be over $1.6 million USD!
Our goal is to create an esports experience that closely mirrors the way all Clash Royale players are experiencing the game, and create a direct path for them to play competitively.
By opening up qualifiers to the top 1,000 players each season we are hoping to create a space for
ALL
players, no matter their location, to compete at the highest tier of Clash Royale competition. 2021 is all about skill - if you’ve got it, then there’s nothing stopping you from becoming World Champion!
Introducing
DUELS
! A new best-of-3 format will challenge players to master multiple decks in order to become champion. This format will more closely resemble what all players experience when playing Clash Royale.
We will also be more dedicated than ever to supporting our 3rd party tournament organizers, and this includes having no restrictions on any CRL player being able to play in them!
WHEN DOES IT START?
On January 4 2021, the all-new Clash Royale League will begin!
Players will compete for trophies during this season-long challenge, and the top 1,000 players on the Global Leaderboard will move on to compete in the monthly qualifier in February.
Qualifying players will be contacted directly through in-game messaging.
The 2021 CRL League will feature 8 seasons, each comprising of a Global Leaderboard qualifier, a monthly qualifiers and then a broadcast monthly final.
More details, including specifics on how to participate, will be coming in January 2021.
MONTHLY QUALIFIERS
Monthly qualifiers give the top 32 players cash prizes (prize breakdown below).
The Global Leaderboard will track points gathered at each event during the year.
The top 24 players with the highest amount of points by end of September will qualify to compete at the 2021 Clash Royale League World Finals.
In October, the
LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER
will allow the players with the next highest points to compete for the remaining 8 World Finals spots.
The 2021 CRL World Finals will see the top 32 players battle to be crowned World Champion and win their share of the $1 million USD prize pool.
PRIZE POOL BREAKDOWN
MONTHLY QUALIFIER POSITIONS:
17th - 32nd: $1,000
9th - 16th: $1,500
7th & 8th: $2,000
5th & 6th: $3,000
4th: $4,000
3rd: $6,000
2nd:$10,000
1st: $20,000
2021 CLASH ROYALE LEAGUE WORLD FINALS POSITIONS:
17th - 32nd: $15,000
9th - 16th: $25,000 5th - 8th: $35,000
3rd - 4th: $70,000
2nd: $100,000
1st: $200,000
*The above prize pools are TBD until the official Clash Royale League 2021 rule set has been published.
We hope you’re excited as we are! There are a ton of changes coming to CRL for the better. Of course, it’ll take time to adjust and settle, but we really hope you give them an honest try to see what 2021 can truly offer.
More details will come starting January, so follow us on Twitter @EsportsRoyaleEN and Instagram @EsportsRoyale for the latest info.
As always, thanks for watching and supporting CRL. Can’t wait to see you in 2021.
Best wishes,
CRL team