8 Mar 2022
Blog – Clash Royale

It's The Royale Crown Down!

Come and help us celebrate Clash Royale’s 6th Birthday in the biggest community event ever: the ROYALE CROWN DOWN!

From March 12th to 25th, all players will be able to join this event by picking their favorite team, championed by a Content Creator!

Take on 3 in-game challenges to earn points, achievements, rewards and extend an ever-evolving Clash gameboard each and every day.

A daily updated global ranking will allow you to follow the progress of your team until the final outcome.

IN-GAME CHALLENGES

Royal Tournament

  • Starts: March 12th at 9:00 UTC

  • Ends: March 17th at 9:00 UTC

  • Free entry, no retry

Get as many victories as possible with a maximum of 5 losses. Rise to the top and collect rewards along the way!

2v2 Challenge

  • Starts: March 17th at 9:00 UTC

  • Ends: March 21st at 9:00 UTC

  • 9 Wins / 3 Losses max

  • Free entry, 50 gems to retry (free for Pass Royale holders)

Pair up with a friend or a random player in this 2v2 Challenge! No special game mode, just the good old classic 2v2 battles.

Legendaray's Infinite Elixir Challenge

  • Starts: March 21st at 9:00 UTC

  • Ends: March 25th at 9:00 UTC

  • 9 Wins / 3 Losses max

  • Free entry, 50 gems to retry (free for Pass Royale holders)

One of the most beloved and chaotic game modes is back for a Special Challenge! Will you keep up with the pace?

MEET THE CAPTAINS!

ARTUBE CLASH - Team Musketeers

OUAHLEOUFF - Team Barbarians

BENIJU - Team Hog Riders

SIRTAG - Team Goblins

CLASHART - Team Mini Pekkas

JOJONAS - Team Ram Riders

GRAX - Team Baby Dragons

けんつめし (Kent) - Team Skeletons

ORANGE JUICE - Team Archers

YOSOYRICK - Team Witches

JUNE - Team Knights

CLASH WITH ASH -Team Wizards

REWARDS FOR EVERYONE

Playing in the challenges allows you to earn points for your team, but also unlock exclusive achievements and rewards, such as:

  • A special Heal Buddy Emote for the first victory in the Royal Tournament

  • Magic Coins to giveaway to the Community by the Captains

  • And a sneak peek of the upcoming update!

THE BIG SURPRISE

For the winning team, in addition to eternal glory and fame among the Clash Royale community, there will be a super-secret and unique reward!

COME AND CELEBRATE WITH US!

Find out more information on The Royale Crown Down website and sign up directly with your Supercell ID! Once it’s done, the game will automatically update your progress through the event.

Get ready for the battle of a lifetime!

See you in the Arena!