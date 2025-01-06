Supercell logo
6 Jan 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

January Events & Challenges!

Dart Goblin Evolution Draft (1v1): January 6 - 13

The only thing better than a blowgun dart is a poisoned blowgun dart. Draft the perfect deck around the new evolved Dart Goblin.

⚔️ Challenge: January 10 - 13
🏆 Reward: Banner (Decoration and Frame)

Rune Giant (1v1): January 13 - 20

A warrior is only as good as their weapon, and Rune Giant is here to ensure your troops have the best.

⚔️ Challenge: January 17 - 20
🏆 Reward: Banner (Decoration and Frame)

Berserker Clash (1v1): January 20 - 27

The fight is on! All units fight harder and faster when they reach half health.

⚔️ Challenge: January 24 - 27
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Super Cards Draft (1v1): January 27 - February 3

Pick a Super Card to draft your deck around! Normal Draft Battle rules apply.

⚔️ Challenge: January 31 - February 3
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame