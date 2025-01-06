The only thing better than a blowgun dart is a poisoned blowgun dart. Draft the perfect deck around the new evolved Dart Goblin.
⚔️ Challenge: January 10 - 13
🏆 Reward: Banner (Decoration and Frame)
A warrior is only as good as their weapon, and Rune Giant is here to ensure your troops have the best.
⚔️ Challenge: January 17 - 20
🏆 Reward: Banner (Decoration and Frame)
The fight is on! All units fight harder and faster when they reach half health.
⚔️ Challenge: January 24 - 27
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Pick a Super Card to draft your deck around! Normal Draft Battle rules apply.
⚔️ Challenge: January 31 - February 3
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame