Level 14 is coming, and with it, costs reduction on Gold and Cards!
With the requirements changing, we decided to give back players cards that they have already spent on previous upgrades.
See the details below:
This change will allow you to already have a big chunk of progress towards the new card levels when the update goes live!
For example:
If you currently have a Legendary Card at Max Level (13), you will directly be credited a stack of 14 cards. You will only need 6 more to have enough for Level 14.
If you have a Common Card at Level 12, you will be credited 500 Cards.
This compensation will be effective when the update drops, at the same time as the experience redistribution (more info about that in the previous article).
We can't wait to share more info with you about the next update... very soon!
The Clash Royale Team