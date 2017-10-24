Get ready for an epic event coming this week: King's Cup is back!

King's Cup Challenge: Oct 25-29

King's Cup Tournament: Oct 28-29

Watch the tournament live on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th.

The Challenge is a blind deck style Challenge, with decks created by the teams competing in the tournament! Your favorite YouTubers paired up with pro players to form the King's Cup teams (more info here) - then, they created their team's "Signature Deck" for the Challenge.

Check out the decks they created below - you'll be playing these in the Challenge!