Welcome to…
The King’s Gambit!
This Season, Chess.com is raiding Clash Royale!
We have a brand new Event, Chess Royale, which sees the Arena turned into a living chess board.
Use your chess skills to defeat your opponent! Or just bridge spam. Whatever works.
You can play Chess Royale in the Events tab from Sep 11-18.
- Royal-Er Recruits: Sep 4 - 11
play with the new Royal Recruits Card Evolution!
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 8 - 12
♟️ Chess Royale: Sep 11 - 18
Brand new event. Claim your Emote!
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 15 - 19
- Mirror, Mirror: Sep 18 - 25
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 22 - 26
- Prince's Revenge!: Sep 25 - Oct 2
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 29 - Oct 3
👑 Classic Royal Tournament 👑
Sep 9 - 13
⬆️ Triple Draft ⬇️
Sep 23 - 27
CHESS COSMETICS
Unlock a new chess-themed Tower Skin with Pass Royale.
Play on the new chess Arena in Path of Legends.