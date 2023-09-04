Supercell logo
4 Sept 2023
Blog – Clash Royale

KING'S GAMBIT SEASON

Welcome to…

The King’s Gambit!

This Season, Chess.com is raiding Clash Royale!

NEW GAME MODE

We have a brand new Event, Chess Royale, which sees the Arena turned into a living chess board.

Use your chess skills to defeat your opponent! Or just bridge spam. Whatever works.

You can play Chess Royale in the Events tab from Sep 11-18.

- Royal-Er Recruits: Sep 4 - 11
play with the new Royal Recruits Card Evolution!
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 8 - 12

♟️ Chess Royale: Sep 11 - 18
Brand new event. Claim your Emote!
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 15 - 19

- Mirror, Mirror: Sep 18 - 25
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 22 - 26

- Prince's Revenge!: Sep 25 - Oct 2
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 29 - Oct 3

👑 Classic Royal Tournament 👑
Sep 9 - 13

⬆️ Triple Draft ⬇️
Sep 23 - 27

CHESS COSMETICS

Unlock a new chess-themed Tower Skin with Pass Royale.

Play on the new chess Arena in Path of Legends.