After the update, some players received more Experience Points and Star Points during the migration than they were entitled to. This caused some lower-level players to directly be promoted to level 14, and/or receive an excessive amount of Star Points.

If you have been affected, you will receive an in-game message to notify you after the maintenance, and we will remove any extra progress.

Any extra Experience Points or Star Points will be removed.

If you've been promoted to Level 14 incorrectly, we will downgrade you to your true level.

If you have unlocked any Champions, you will keep them, but you will not be able to play them until you reach Level 14.

All the Star Levels you've upgraded since the update will be reverted, and you will be refunded the correct amount of Star Points.

We will NOT remove any Experience Points or Star Points that you earned since the update, only what we gave you in excess after the migration on the 27th of October.