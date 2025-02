Tesla Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): March 4 - 11

⚡ Play with the new Tesla Evolution!

⚔️ Challenge: March 8 - 11

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Goblin Party Rocket (1v1 and 2v2): March 11 - 18

🚀 Party Rocket in the house tonight...

⚔️ Challenge: March 15 - 18

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Power Surge (1v1 and 2v2): March 18 - 25

⚡ Thunderbolts and Lightning are very, very frightening, but the Battle still continues!

⚔️ Challenge: March 22 - 25

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Electro Buff (1v1 and 2v2): March 25 - Apr 1

⚡ It's a shocking turn of events! All electro cards are bursting with excess power!

⚔️ Challenge: March 29 - Apr 1

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration