Thought you’d seen it all? Think again. Skeletons now launch off their Balloon, crashing onto the nearest target and dealing damage on landing, then continuing the fight on foot.

Not airbending. Just aerodynamics.

Along with Minion Horde Evolution, you can unlock Hero Balloon instantly by choosing it as a reward in Pass Royale, or grab it from the Hero Shop for 200 Hero Coins from day one!

COMMUNITY EVENT

Balloon Race: April 20th – 27th

Up, up, and away we go! Come together with the community to get the Blue Balloon across the finish line before the Red Balloons.

The more battles you win, the further your balloon will progress! You can also earn bonus points by cheering for your team.

Stay tuned for more details on the event and its rewards!

GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES

Hero Draft Mode: April 6th – 13th

It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Hero Balloon.

Flooded Arena Draft: April 27th – May 4th

The Arena has flooded, but the battle rages on! Draft a set of spells & air troops to bring your opponents crashing down.