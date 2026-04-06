New Season: Balloon Festival!
This season we are taking to the skies! In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Evolution: Minion Horde
New Hero: Balloon
Community Event: Balloon Race!
Game modes and challenges
Triple Draft League
Global Tournament
Festival Market
Crown Chases
Clan Voyage
NEW EVOLUTION & HERO
Minion Horde Evolution
Still mischievous, now invisible too.
Instead of relying on sheer numbers, Minion Horde has evolved! Now, each Minion becomes invisible and invincible for a few seconds after taking damage. But power always comes at a cost. Once they go incognito, their attack and movement speed are reduced.
Minion Horde Evolution will be available from season start as a choice in Pass Royale, or you can unlock it with 6 Wild Shards.
Hero Balloon
Ability: Coffin Cadets
It’s raining… bones?
Thought you’d seen it all? Think again. Skeletons now launch off their Balloon, crashing onto the nearest target and dealing damage on landing, then continuing the fight on foot.
Not airbending. Just aerodynamics.
Along with Minion Horde Evolution, you can unlock Hero Balloon instantly by choosing it as a reward in Pass Royale, or grab it from the Hero Shop for 200 Hero Coins from day one!
COMMUNITY EVENT
Balloon Race: April 20th – 27th
Up, up, and away we go! Come together with the community to get the Blue Balloon across the finish line before the Red Balloons.
The more battles you win, the further your balloon will progress! You can also earn bonus points by cheering for your team.
Stay tuned for more details on the event and its rewards!
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Hero Draft Mode: April 6th – 13th
It’s Classic Draft — supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Hero Balloon.
Flooded Arena Draft: April 27th – May 4th
The Arena has flooded, but the battle rages on! Draft a set of spells & air troops to bring your opponents crashing down.
Challenge: May 1st – 4th
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + emote
COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
Triple Draft League: April 17th – 26th
Triple Draft is back, now with rewards and a global leaderboard!
Build your deck one choice at a time by picking cards from sets of 3. You’ll also see your opponent’s options, so choose strategically and outplay them before the match even begins.
Earn your League Badge by hitting 15 wins, and rank in the top 10,000 to earn the Triple Draft Leaderboard Finisher Badge!
GLOBAL TOURNAMENT
Royal Tournament: April 8th – 13th
In this Global Tournament, you’ll play unrestricted, unmodified Clash Royale, which means all cards, Evolutions, and Heroes are unlocked, but capped at Level 11.
Win battles to unlock rewards along the way, and once you hit 12 wins, the real challenge begins: climb the leaderboard and prove you are the best.
A Royal Tournament Badge is also up for grabs, along with a Leaderboard Finisher Badge for the top 10,000 players!
FESTIVAL MARKET
A new market is arriving in the Arena this season!
Choose your own rewards from a packed pool of super cool stuff. There’s something for everyone: resources, cards, Lucky Chests, and cosmetics.
Festival Tokens are a limited-time currency earned through events, the Shop, and giveaways. Spend them wisely!
Like any great festival, there’s more than one stall to explore. Progress through the Festival Market by spending Festival Tokens to unlock new tiers of rewards. Each page gets better, so plan your path and aim for the prizes you want most.
Reach the last page of the Festival Market to unlock the ultimate reward: a 5-Star Magic Lucky Chest. You’ve got all season to unlock this reward, so get to it!
CROWN CHASE EVENTS
This season brings you a few Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:
Evolution Box
Festival Tokens
Magic Lucky Chests
Cosmetics
And more!
CLAN VOYAGE
Two epic voyages across the royal seas will cruise this season! If you are not in a Clan yet, remember to join one before it's too late! If you’re not sure what Clan to pick, join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so check out our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team