New Season — The Undead March
New season starts on May 5!
Skeletons are restless... and they're marching straight into the Arena!
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
Witch Evolution
Undead March Trail
Milestone Events
Game Modes and Challenges
NEW EVOLUTION: WITCH
From the ashes of the fallen, Witch is reborn.
With her Evolution, Witch draws power from every loss. Each time a skeleton you've spawned falls, she restores her health.
UNDEAD MARCH TRAIL
The Undead March is a limited-time ladder where you’ll build your own deck from a spooky selection of undead-themed cards.
The Undead March will run from May 6 to 13. It's available to players starting Arena 11.
MILESTONE EVENTS
This season brings a lineup of 3 Milestone Events and a special Community Event—Boneheads' Brawl. Each event is packed with valuable rewards, including 6 Bomber Evolution Shards, Rare Book of Cards, and 3 Dart Goblin Evolution Shards.
Milestone Events Schedule
May 5 - 13 — Boneheads' Brawl
May 14 - 19
May 20 - 25
May 26 - June 1
Timing may shift slightly—stay tuned for updates!
The Boneheads' Brawl Community Event will run from May 5 to 13. During the event every skeleton defeated by players worldwide counts toward a shared goal. Work together to take down as many skeletons as possible, reach milestones, and everyone earns extra rewards!
The Community Event and Milestone Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7.
Check your event rewards progress right from the Home screen once the events are live.
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Witch Evolution Draft: May 5 - 12
Classic Draft but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to use the power of Card Evolutions!
⚔️ Challenge: May 9 - 12
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Disturbed Graves: May 12 - 19
The Undead take over the Arena!
⚔️ Challenge: May 16 - 19
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Hexed Havoc: May 19 - 26
The Witch rises to her ultimate form—can you stop her?
⚔️ Challenge: May 23 - 26
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Dark Elixir: May 26 - June 2nd
Dark Elixir is flooding the Arena! 3 losses and you're out!
⚔️ Challenge: May 30th - June 2nd
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
