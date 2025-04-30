This season brings a lineup of 3 Milestone Events and a special Community Event—Boneheads' Brawl. Each event is packed with valuable rewards, including 6 Bomber Evolution Shards, Rare Book of Cards, and 3 Dart Goblin Evolution Shards.

Milestone Events Schedule

May 5 - 13 — Boneheads' Brawl

May 14 - 19

May 20 - 25

May 26 - June 1

Timing may shift slightly—stay tuned for updates!

The Boneheads' Brawl Community Event will run from May 5 to 13. During the event every skeleton defeated by players worldwide counts toward a shared goal. Work together to take down as many skeletons as possible, reach milestones, and everyone earns extra rewards!

The Community Event and Milestone Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7.

Check your event rewards progress right from the Home screen once the events are live.