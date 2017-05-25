Night Witch Draft Challenge is coming on May 26-29 and here's what you need to know!
Your first entry is
free
!
Each battle starts with
a choice between 2 cards
- you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")
One of you
will get to choose to play with or against the Night Witch
Collect one time rewards as you progress
The first one time reward comes at
2 wins
One time rewards can be anything - for this Challenge they're
chests
,
gold
and the
Night Witch
!
Once you've collected your one time rewards, they'll be marked with a tick
Unlock the Night Witch at
12 wins
!
Once unlocked, the Night Witch can appear in any chest before the release on
May 31