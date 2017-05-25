Supercell logo
25 May 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Night Witch Draft Challenge

Night Witch Draft Challenge is coming on May 26-29 and here's what you need to know!

  • Your first entry is

    free

    !

  • Each battle starts with

    a choice between 2 cards

    - you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")

  • One of you

    will get to choose to play with or against the Night Witch

  • Collect one time rewards as you progress

  • The first one time reward comes at

    2 wins

  • One time rewards can be anything - for this Challenge they're

    chests

    ,

    gold

    and the

    Night Witch

    !

  • Once you've collected your one time rewards, they'll be marked with a tick

  • Unlock the Night Witch at

    12 wins

    !

  • Once unlocked, the Night Witch can appear in any chest before the release on

    May 31