Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
23 Jul 2020
Blog – Clash Royale

No Tilt 20-Win Challenge Info!

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES?

Can you win 20 games of Clash Royale... with only 3 losses?

Beat the 20-Win Challenge to earn HUGE in-game rewards and qualify for the No Tilt World Championship - a Clash Royale tournament with a Prize Pool of $50,000!

HOW TO PLAY

The No Tilt 20-Win Challenge kicks off this week!

  • Starts: 23 July @ 0800 UTC

  • Ends: 27 July @ 0800 UTC

Head to the Events tab to join the Challenge!

  • Every player gets

    3

    free entries

  • 3 losses and you are

    out

  • You can

    re-enter the Challenge

    for 10 Gems

  • Pass Royale

    players get

    unlimited free entries

    to the 20-Win Challenge

  • Challenge progress will

    reset

    with each new entry (0 wins/0 losses)

THE NO TILT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Every player that completes the 20-Win Challenge will qualify for the No Tilt World Championship, where they will battle through several group stages to see who are the BEST Clash Royale players.

Eligible players will be contacted via their Clash Royale in-game inbox with more information once the 20-Win Challenge has finished.

MORE INFO!