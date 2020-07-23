Can you win 20 games of Clash Royale... with only 3 losses?
Beat the 20-Win Challenge to earn HUGE in-game rewards and qualify for the No Tilt World Championship - a Clash Royale tournament with a Prize Pool of $50,000!
The No Tilt 20-Win Challenge kicks off this week!
Starts: 23 July @ 0800 UTC
Ends: 27 July @ 0800 UTC
Every player gets
3
free entries
3 losses and you are
out
You can
re-enter the Challenge
for 10 Gems
Pass Royale
players get
unlimited free entries
to the 20-Win Challenge
Challenge progress will
reset
with each new entry (0 wins/0 losses)
Every player that completes the 20-Win Challenge will qualify for the No Tilt World Championship, where they will battle through several group stages to see who are the BEST Clash Royale players.
Eligible players will be contacted via their Clash Royale in-game inbox with more information once the 20-Win Challenge has finished.