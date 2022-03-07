Supercell logo
7 Mar 2022
Blog – Clash Royale

Birthday Royale Season Breakdown & Rewards

Unlock rewards by earning Crowns from destroyed Towers!

Get Pass Royale to unlock unique Season rewards & perks.

PASS ROYALE REWARDS

  • Unique Piñata Tower Skin & Healed By Love Emote

  • 1 Book of Books (completely fills a card's upgrade progress)

  • 1 Magic Coin (free card upgrade)

  • 2 Chest Keys (opens any chest in your Chest Slot instantly)

  • 1 Legendary Wild Card

  • Epic Wild Cards

  • Rare Wild Cards

  • Common Wild Cards

  • 40,000 Gold

  • 4 Trade Tokens

  • Bonus Bank Gold (up to 25,000 Gold)

Pass Royale owners also get unlimited entries to Special Challenges, an exclusive GOLDEN NAME, and can queue chests to open!

FREE REWARDS

Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:

  • 1

    Common

    Book of Cards

  • 1

    Royal Wild Chest

  • 10 Epic Wild Cards

  • 20 Rare Wild Cards

  • 50 Common Wild Cards

  • 2 Chest Keys

  • 33 Crown Chests (contains Gems & Cards of any rarity)

  • 1 LEGENDARY WILD CARD

The above rewards apply to players in Arenas 7+. PASS ROYALE OWNERS CAN ALSO COLLECT THE FREE REWARDS!

Above rewards apply to players in Arenas 7+

Rewards for players in Arenas 4-6 can be checked in-game!

