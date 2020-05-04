Unlock 70 Reward Tiers by earning Crowns from Battle!
Round 8 of the 2021 Clash Royale League has come to a close, leaving just 56 players left in contention for the World Final Title.
Those 56 players will be representing 21 different organizations and 22 countries. In addition to their combined 29898 CRL points, they have also collected $483,000 in prizes.
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Only available in Season 11!
Dragon Tower Skin
Exclusive Knight Emote
Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned with Pass Royale in Season 11!
35
Pass Royale Rewards
36
FREE Rewards
35 PASS ROYALE REWARD TIERS
Pass Royale Rewards include:
Unique
Tower Skin
&
Emote
40,000
Gold
6 x Pass Royale
Lightning
Chest
3 x
Rare
Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Rare cards!)
4 x
Epic
Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Epic cards!)
4
Trade Tokens
Up to
7 Strikes
per chest*
1 Legendary Chest!
(guaranteed Legendary card!)
**
Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)
* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 6 or higher
PASS ROYALE PERKS
With Pass Royale you instantly unlock:
Unlimited re-entries and continues for Special Challenges
Automatic chest unlocking
(queue your next chest)
Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests
An exclusive Pass Royale golden name
Gifts for all Clanmates
After all 35 Tiers have been completed, the Bonus Bank becomes available to fill! The Bonus Bank allows you to collect extra gold.
Each 10 Crowns earned adds 250 Bonus Bank Gold until your Bonus Bank is full!
Claim all of your Bonus Bank Gold at the end of the Season.
Simply by playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!
WITH PASS ROYALE
Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.
You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!
FREE
Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.
Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!
The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!
Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!
You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp, Friendly Battles & Private Tournaments!
PLAYING WITHOUT PASS ROYALE
Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:
EXCLUSIVE KING EMOTE!
(This Season only)
34 Crown Chests
(contains
Gems
& cards of any rarity)
1 LEGENDARY CHEST
(if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)
本周首位踢馆选手是来自中国大陆的前职业选手后裔。被誉为“亚洲弩王”的后裔曾在CRL战队赛时期效力于OP和XQ战队，奉献过KOH一穿三的强势发挥，是一名有着极高上限的选手。CRSC第一赛季，后裔曾来踢馆但挑战失败，这一次传奇老将再次回归，必将是直指一席天王之位，后裔能否续写属于自己的故事？周末我们一起期待！