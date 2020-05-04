Round 8 of the 2021 Clash Royale League has come to a close, leaving just 56 players left in contention for the World Final Title.

Those 56 players will be representing 21 different organizations and 22 countries. In addition to their combined 29898 CRL points, they have also collected $483,000 in prizes.



Check out the CRL Twitter List of the Top 56 to follow along with the best players in the world!



Be sure to tune into the Last Chance Qualifier on October 30-31 airing on the official CRL Youtube and Twitch channels.

