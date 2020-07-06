Unlock 70 Reward Tiers by earning Crowns from Battle!
Pass Royale unlocks unique Season 13 rewards & perks.
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Only available in Season 13!
Tropical Turret Tower Skin
Exclusive Summer P.E.K.K.A Emote
Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned with Pass Royale in Season 13!
Pass Royale Rewards
FREE Rewards
La phase 1 est maintenant terminée !
Félicitations à la communauté française qui peut se targuer d'une fière troisième place au classement global ! Bravo à vous !
35 PASS ROYALE REWARD TIERS
PASS ROYALE PERKS
With Pass Royale you instantly unlock:
Unlimited re-entries and continues for Special Challenges
Automatic chest unlocking
(queue your next chest)
Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests
An exclusive Pass Royale golden name
Gifts for all Clanmates
É isso mesmo: nós Clashzeiros temos o privilégio de ter Artube Clash, Decow do Canal e Allan Franzotti como os Casters Oficiais BR na jornada de 2022 até a CRL! 🇧🇷
Nos últimos anos, assistimos a milhares de jogadores talentosos competirem durante meses na tabela de classificação para chegarem ao topo, e agora não podíamos ter representantes melhores. Boas batalhas e boa sorte para os nossos Casters no novo caminho para a CRL em 2022!
A missão deles começa já amanhã, com stream ao vivo da Bernard Chong Cup
E se liguem que as Finais da #BCC, valendo um Ingresso Dourado e 50.000$, serão transmitidas no canal oficial do Clash Royale BR nos dias 19, 20 e 26 de Março!
Fique atento também aos canais dos Casters e às redes do Esports Royale BR para mais informações e as demais lives 🔥
Ou vai perder a chance de ver as melhores jogadas de 2022? 😏
Siga-nos no Twitter @EsportsRoyaleBR, no Instagram @EsportsRoyaleBR e inscreva-se no canal oficial do Clash Royale BR. Confira também os canais dos Casters Artube Clash, Decow do Canal e Allan Franzotti!
Como sempre, obrigado por assistir e apoiar a Clash Royale League!
A sua Equipe do Clash Royale
Simply by playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!
WITH PASS ROYALE
Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.
You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!
FREE
Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.
Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!
The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!
Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!
You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp, Friendly Battles & Private Tournaments!
PLAYING WITHOUT PASS ROYALE
Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:
34 Crown Chests
(contains
Gems
& cards of any rarity)
1 LEGENDARY CHEST
(if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)
Open Clash Royale
Tap Pass Royale
at the top of your screen, or in the Shop
Purchase Pass Royale
Congrats - you now have Pass Royale!
Enjoy the exclusive rewards and good luck in Season 13!
Pass Royale is valid for the Season in which it is purchased (Season 13, for example)