Pass Royale unlocks unique rewards & perks for a whole Season!
Earn Crowns to unlock Season 4 Pass Royale Reward Tiers, Crown Chests, and Bonus Bank!
Only available in Season 4: Shocktober
Jack-o'-lantern Tower Skin
Exclusive Skeleton Emote
Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned in Season 4!
第2賽季月度決賽賽況
SK Morten與Line在第一天賽程中拿下全勝，上個月表現優秀的King Miniminter不敵SK Morten取得一勝一敗，另外，Samuel Bassotto、Khazardy、airsurfer也在驚滔駭浪中保持一勝一敗，Pandora與Marcダーク則遺憾出局。
第二天賽程，首先兩場敗者組對決，Khazardy以2比1驚險淘汰Samuel Bassotto，接著airsurfer以2比0乾淨俐落解決King Miniminter。而勝者組則由SK Morten和Line上演3局對決，最後SK Morten率先進入決賽，並保持不敗之身。
接著鏡頭轉到敗者組，airsurfer越戰越勇，在面對強敵Khazardy直落二收下勝利，接著曾在首日碰頭的airsurfer與Line狹路相逢再度展開對決，兩局下來，airsurfer與Line各拿一勝，進入第3局，雖然Line的牌組被airsurfer，但Line憑藉著自己的操作扭轉逆勢取得勝利後再次來到SK Morten面前。
最終月度決賽冠軍戰，SK Morten先以迫炮地震礦拿下一局，接著Line換上骨巨球在守住對手多輪進攻後扳回一城，接著第3局，正當所有人以為SK Morten快取得本賽季冠軍時，Line抓住對手兩波防守失誤再度以細緻技巧反殺對手。第14場由Line拿下代表SK Morten用掉自己的敗場次數。
第15場SK Morten先發制人以飛行狗礦取勝，第2局Line發揮自己對墓園的深入理解，完美展現技巧拿下勝利。來到最後的對局，SK Morten的地震豬遇上Line的旋風炸彈礦，在Line穩紮穩打的攻勢下最終Line兩次讓一追二加冕本月冠軍。
After all 35 Tiers have been completed, the Bonus Bank becomes available to fill! The Bonus Bank allows you to collect extra gold.
Each 10 Crowns earned adds 250 Bonus Bank Gold until your Bonus Bank is full!
Claim all of your Bonus Bank Gold at the end of the Season.
Simply by playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!
WITH PASS ROYALE
Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.
You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!
FREE
Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.
Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!
The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!
Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!
You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp, Friendly Battles & Private Tournaments!
Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following rewards:
34 Crown Chests (contains Gems & cards of any rarity)
A FREE LEGENDARY CHEST
(if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)
Open Clash Royale
Tap Pass Royale at the top of your screen, or in the Shop
Purchase Pass Royale
Congrats - you now have Pass Royale! Enjoy the exclusive rewards and good luck in Season 4!
Pass Royale is valid for the Season in which it is purchased (Season 4, for example)