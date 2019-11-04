Pass Royale unlocks unique rewards & perks for a Season.
Earn Crowns to unlock Season 5 Pass Royale Reward Tiers, Crown Chests, and Bonus Bank!
Only available in Season 5: Great Goblin Feast
Party Hut Skin
Exclusive Dart Goblin Emote (our first ever!)
Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned in Season 5!
Pass Royale Rewards include:
Unique
Tower Skin
&
Emote
40,000
Gold
6 x Pass Royale
Lightning
Chest
3 x
Rare
Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Rare cards!)
4 x
Epic
Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Epic cards!)
4
Trade Tokens
Up to
7 Strikes
per chest*
1 Legendary Chest!
(guaranteed Legendary card!)
**
* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 6 or higher
With Pass Royale you instantly unlock:
Unlimited re-entries and continues for Special Challenges
Automatic chest unlocking
(queue your next chest to start unlocking!)
Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests
An exclusive Pass Royale golden name
Gifts for Clanmates
After all 35 Tiers have been completed, the Bonus Bank becomes available to fill! The Bonus Bank allows you to collect extra gold.
Each 10 Crowns earned adds 250 Bonus Bank Gold until your Bonus Bank is full!
Claim all of your Bonus Bank Gold at the end of the Season.
Simply by playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!
WITH PASS ROYALE
Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.
You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!
FREE
Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.
Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!
The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!
Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!
You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp, Friendly Battles & Private Tournaments!
Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following rewards:
34 Crown Chests (contains Gems & cards of any rarity)
A FREE LEGENDARY CHEST
(if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)
Open Clash Royale
Tap Pass Royale at the top of your screen, or in the Shop
Purchase Pass Royale
Congrats - you now have Pass Royale! Enjoy the exclusive rewards and good luck in Season 5!
Pass Royale is valid for the Season in which it is purchased (Season 5, for example)