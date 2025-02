We have launched Clash Royale on Google Play Games for the PC! Supercell games will be expanding from mobile gaming to PC gaming for the first time in history. Wow!

It's time to get excited about playing Royale in a brand new way ๐Ÿ’ช

Features:

Larger screen for a better immersive experience

Mouse and keyboard for improved controls

Seamless sync between mobile and PC

Perfect for streaming

Want to give it a go? ๐Ÿ‘‡

Visit this link from your PC!

QUESTIONS?

Check out our FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)!