Battle in the Crown Championship Challenge!
Welcome to the Fall 2017 Season of the Crown Championship, Clash Royale's official global esports competition.
During Spring Season, Clash Royale players submitted over ONE MILLION entries to compete for the title of best Clash Royale player in the world in their regions.
For the Fall 2017 Season, we're taking it to the next level, starting with the Crown Championship Challenge, the first phase of our Fall Season.
What is the Crown Championship Challenge?
It's like a Grand Challenge... except the goal is to get 20 wins without losing three times!
Starts on Wednesday, August 16th (7am UTC); ends on August 21st (7am UTC)!
Epic one time rewards!
Players who reach 20 wins will qualify for the next stage of the Crown Championship (with the chance to win part of the global prize pool of over $1,000,000 USD)!
How can I participate?
Remember, it starts on August 16th and ends on August 21st!
Your Clash Royale account needs to be level 8 or higher in order to participate in the challenge!
Get 20 wins and you'll receive an inbox message explaining the next steps (once the challenge has ended)!
Players that reach 20 wins must be 16 years or older to advance in the Crown Championship Tournament (but anyone can win the in-game rewards)!
Stay tuned for more details about the Crown Championship Fall 2017 Season on the official Crown Championship website - and get ready for some intense battles!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team