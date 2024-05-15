Get stronger balls for your Royal Giant!

The Royal Giant Evolution Event will give you Cards and Gold for FREE, plus Royal Giant Evolution for less than half the cost of an emote! Starting May 17th at 9 AM UTC, be sure to log in daily to claim your free rewards. Missing a day means missing out on goodies!



Check out the reward list below:

250 Royal Giant Cards (FREE)

Royal Giant Banner (FREE)

500 Royal Giant Cards (FREE)

Royal Giant Evolution: 1 Shard (5 💎)

7500 Gold (FREE)

Royal Giant Evolution: 1 Shard (10 💎)

750 Royal Giant Cards (FREE)

Royal Giant Evolution: 2 Shards (25 💎)

1 Magic Coin (FREE)

Royal Giant Evolution: 2 Shards (50 💎)

⚠️ Eligibility: You must be King Level 7 or above

❓ Can't find the Event icon? Don't worry! Some players will have access to this Event the following week instead. Check again on May 28th to participate!