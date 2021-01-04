Unlock 70 rewards by earning Crowns from destroyed Towers!
Get Pass Royale to unlock unique Season 19 rewards & perks.
Unique Tower Skin & Emote
40,000 Gold
6 x Pass Royale Lightning Chest
3 x Rare Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Rare cards!)
4 x Epic Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Epic cards!)
4 Trade Tokens
Up to 7 Strikes per chest*
1 Legendary Chest!
(guaranteed Legendary card!)
**
Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)
* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 6 or higher
FREE REWARDS
Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:
34 Crown Chests (contains Gems & cards of any rarity)
1 LEGENDARY CHEST
(if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)