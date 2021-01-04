Supercell logo
4 Jan 2021
Blog – Clash Royale

Unlock Season 19 Rewards!

Unlock 70 rewards by earning Crowns from destroyed Towers!

Get Pass Royale to unlock unique Season 19 rewards & perks.

PASS ROYALE REWARDS

  • Unique Tower Skin & Emote

  • 40,000 Gold

  • 6 x Pass Royale Lightning Chest

  • 3 x Rare Pass Royale Lightning Chest

    (guaranteed Rare cards!)

  • 4 x Epic Pass Royale Lightning Chest

    (guaranteed Epic cards!)

  • 4 Trade Tokens

  • Up to 7 Strikes per chest*

  • 1 Legendary Chest!

    (guaranteed Legendary card!)

    **

  • Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)

* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 6 or higher

FREE REWARDS

Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:

  • 34 Crown Chests (contains Gems & cards of any rarity)

  • 1 LEGENDARY CHEST

    (if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)

WATCH THE SEASON 19 OVERVIEW!

Video

WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE?

TAP HERE for more information and see the most frequently asked Pass Royale questions!