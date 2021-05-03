Unlock rewards by earning Crowns from destroyed Towers!
Get Pass Royale to unlock unique Season 23 rewards & perks.
PASS ROYALE REWARDS
Unique Thermal Baths Tower Skin & the first-ever Mortar Emote
1 Book of Books (completely fills a card's upgrade progress)
1 Magic Coin (free card upgrade)
2 Chest Keys (opens any chest in your Chest Slot instantly)
1 Legendary Wild Card
Epic Wild Cards
Rare Wild Cards
Common Wild Cards
40,000 Gold
4 Trade Tokens
Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)
Pass Royale owners also get unlimited entries to Special Challenges, an exclusive GOLDEN NAME and can queue chests to open!
FREE REWARDS
Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:
1 Book of Cards
10 Epic Wild Cards
20 Rare Wild Cards
100 Common Wild Cards
2 Chest Keys
25 Crown Chests (contains Gems & cards of any rarity)
1 LEGENDARY WILD CARD
The above rewards apply to players in Arenas 7+. PASS ROYALE OWNERS CAN ALSO COLLECT THE FREE REWARDS!
Rewards for players in Arenas 4-6 can be checked in-game!