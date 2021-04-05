Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:

1 Book of Cards

10 Epic Wild Cards

20 Rare Wild Cards

100 Common Wild Cards



2 Chest Keys



34 Crown Chests (contains Gems & cards of any rarity)



1 LEGENDARY WILD CARD

Above rewards apply to players in Arenas 7+. PASS ROYALE OWNERS CAN ALSO COLLECT THE FREE REWARDS!