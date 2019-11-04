Supercell logo
4 Nov 2019
Season 5 Balance Changes Coming Soon!

Season 5 Balance Changes take on the Witch, Elixir Golem, Executioner, and 4 more cards! Find out the full balance changes below.

Witch

  • Removed Area Damage

  • Hit Speed reduced:

    1.4sec > 1.7sec

  • Slower first Skeleton spawn:

    1sec -> 3.5sec

  • Mass increased:

    100% (no longer pushed by Skeletons)

Elixir Golem

  • Hitpoints:

    -10%

  • Affects all forms

    (Elixir Golem, Elixir Golemite, Elixir Blob)

Wall Breakers

  • Damage:

    -19%

  • Area Damage Radius reduced:

    2.0 > 1.5

  • Deploy slightly further apart

Fisherman

  • Hook Range reduced:

    7 > 6

  • Hook Charge Time increased:

    1sec > 1.1sec

Executioner

  • Max Range:

    4.5 > 5

  • Axe Radius:

    -20%

  • Axe 'Hover' Time increased:

    1.0s -> 1.2


Barbarian Barrel

  • Damage:

    +8%

Baby Dragon

  • Hitpoints:

    -4.5%

​These changes go live on November 4th!

Head to Reddit to read why we are making these changes!