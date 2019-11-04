Season 5 Balance Changes take on the Witch, Elixir Golem, Executioner, and 4 more cards! Find out the full balance changes below.
Witch
Removed Area Damage
Hit Speed reduced:
1.4sec > 1.7sec
Slower first Skeleton spawn:
1sec -> 3.5sec
Mass increased:
100% (no longer pushed by Skeletons)
Elixir Golem
Hitpoints:
-10%
Affects all forms
(Elixir Golem, Elixir Golemite, Elixir Blob)
Wall Breakers
Damage:
-19%
Area Damage Radius reduced:
2.0 > 1.5
Deploy slightly further apart
Fisherman
Hook Range reduced:
7 > 6
Hook Charge Time increased:
1sec > 1.1sec
Executioner
Max Range:
4.5 > 5
Axe Radius:
-20%
Axe 'Hover' Time increased:
1.0s -> 1.2
Barbarian Barrel
Damage:
+8%
Baby Dragon
Hitpoints:
-4.5%