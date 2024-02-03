While we received feedback that the gameplay was exciting with 2 Evolution Slots, we also heard concerns about the fairness of the feature.

Therefore, players can only unlock their second slot at King Level 54, when you also unlock Tower Level 15.

At this level range, we see that over 66% of players already have two evolutions, and we hope that following our free Evolution giveaway (through the Perfect Match), this will increase to over 90%.

We can also see that 22% of battles occur between Level 14 and Level 15 players, so we are aware that this amount of battles will have the potential to have a player with 1 Evolution battle a player with 2.

We will monitor this situation closely to see how it affects battles and if we need to adjust or balance anything.