You will start from Arena 1, where you will build a deck with the cards available. You need 3 victories to unlock the next Arena.

The first 3 Arenas are in casual mode! That means losses don’t count.

Starting Arena 4, the usual rules apply: your first try is free, but you’re out after 3 losses! You will be able to retry for 10 gems, or for free if you have the Pass Royale.