Monday the 6th of May will be the end of the first League Season on Trophy Road!

At the end of each Season, League Trophies are reset to a certain point. You will be set to 50% of your Trophies ABOVE 4000.

The League Season Reset does not affect players with under 4000 Trophies!

We previously stated that this would be 75%, but after checking our data we realized that it would be better for players to remain on a 50% Trophy reset.