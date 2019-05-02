Monday the 6th of May will be the end of the first League Season on Trophy Road!
At the end of each Season, League Trophies are reset to a certain point. You will be set to 50% of your Trophies ABOVE 4000.
The League Season Reset does not affect players with under 4000 Trophies!
We previously stated that this would be 75%, but after checking our data we realized that it would be better for players to remain on a 50% Trophy reset.
All Trophy Road rewards from 4000 to your new reset Trophy count will be available to collect as soon as the Season kicks off.
The rest of the Trophy Road rewards above 4000 will also reset - so keep climbing that Trophy Road!
If you didn't collect any rewards during the last Season (April), don’t worry — they will be collected automatically!
After listening to community feedback, some internal discussions, and checking through data - we decided to change some Trophy Road rewards!
Trophy Road; April rewards (OLD); May rewards (NEW)
4150
; 1 Common Token
; 1 Epic Token
4450
; 1 Rare Token
; 5 Random Epic Cards
4800
; 1 Epic Token
; 1 Legendary Token
4900
; Lightning Chest
; Epic Chest
5150
; 1 Legendary Token; 50 Random Rare Cards
5800
; 1 Common Token
; 10 Random Epic Cards