Bonus info:

A "2v2" button will appear on your Clash Royale main screen soon after the next update has arrived

With this button you can invite a friend, Clanmate or pair up with a random Internet buddy to play a 2v2 Battle for chests, Victory Gold and earn Crowns for your Clan Chest and Crown Chest!

The button will initially be available for 7 days - as a test run to make sure it all works correctly

Providing everything works, which we're anticipating it will, we plan to bring the button back for the entirety of July (aka, "Summer of 2v2")

Our goal with this week and month-long 2v2 button fiesta is to see how you, the players, feel about it and ultimately decide whether or not it should become a permanent feature of Clash Royale - and if so, in what form?