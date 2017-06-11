Coming in the next update...
SNEAK PEEK #1 - More Deck Slots!
Unlock extra Battle Deck slots at Level 8
Bonus info:
Invite friends to your Clash Royale friends list (a social media connection is no longer required to have in-game friends!)
Invite friends directly to your Clan
Clans now unlock at Level 1 (card requests still unlock at Level 3)
Copy decks from TV Royale and shared replays
SNEAK PEEK #2 - Four New Cards!
New Legendary Card: Mega Knight
New Epic Card: Cannon Cart
New Rare Card: Flying Machine
New Common Card: Skeleton Barrel
Each new card will launch with a Special Challenge!
Bonus info:
New Challenges coming: "Sudden Death", "Ramp Up" and "Triple Elixir"
Keep an eye out for the golden notification on the Tournaments tab!
SNEAK PEEK #3 - New 2v2 Game Modes!
Summer of 2v2 is coming with all new 2v2 game modes!
2v2 Friendly Battle, 2v2 Draft, 2v2 Challenge!
AND
, starting soon, collect chests with your friends in a 2v2 Battle!
Bonus info:
A "2v2" button will appear on your Clash Royale main screen soon after the next update has arrived
With this button you can invite a friend, Clanmate or pair up with a random Internet buddy to play a 2v2 Battle for chests, Victory Gold and earn Crowns for your Clan Chest and Crown Chest!
The button will initially be available for 7 days - as a test run to make sure it all works correctly
Providing everything works, which we're anticipating it will, we plan to bring the button back for the entirety of July (aka, "Summer of 2v2")
Our goal with this week and month-long 2v2 button fiesta is to see how you, the players, feel about it and ultimately decide whether or not it should become a permanent feature of Clash Royale - and if so, in what form?
This is the big question we'll be asking ourselves after the "Summer of 2v2", so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think on the
or
!