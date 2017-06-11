Supercell logo
11 Jun 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Update Sneak Peeks!

Coming in the next update...

SNEAK PEEK #1 - More Deck Slots!

  • Unlock extra Battle Deck slots at Level 8

Bonus info:

  • Invite friends to your Clash Royale friends list (a social media connection is no longer required to have in-game friends!)

  • Invite friends directly to your Clan

  • Clans now unlock at Level 1 (card requests still unlock at Level 3)

  • Copy decks from TV Royale and shared replays

SNEAK PEEK #2 - Four New Cards!

  • New Legendary Card: Mega Knight

  • New Epic Card: Cannon Cart

  • New Rare Card: Flying Machine

  • New Common Card: Skeleton Barrel

  • Each new card will launch with a Special Challenge!

Bonus info:

  • New Challenges coming: "Sudden Death", "Ramp Up" and "Triple Elixir"

  • Keep an eye out for the golden notification on the Tournaments tab!

SNEAK PEEK #3 - New 2v2 Game Modes!

  • Summer of 2v2 is coming with all new 2v2 game modes!

  • 2v2 Friendly Battle, 2v2 Draft, 2v2 Challenge!

  • AND

    , starting soon, collect chests with your friends in a 2v2 Battle!

Bonus info:

  • A "2v2" button will appear on your Clash Royale main screen soon after the next update has arrived

  • With this button you can invite a friend, Clanmate or pair up with a random Internet buddy to play a 2v2 Battle for chests, Victory Gold and earn Crowns for your Clan Chest and Crown Chest!

  • The button will initially be available for 7 days - as a test run to make sure it all works correctly

  • Providing everything works, which we're anticipating it will, we plan to bring the button back for the entirety of July (aka, "Summer of 2v2")

  • Our goal with this week and month-long 2v2 button fiesta is to see how you, the players, feel about it and ultimately decide whether or not it should become a permanent feature of Clash Royale - and if so, in what form?

  • This is the big question we'll be asking ourselves after the "Summer of 2v2", so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think on the

    forums

    or

    reddit

    !