• Embark on an ocean adventure to: the Builder Base!
• Repair your boat to start the journey.
• Build an entirely new base with special troops, buildings and more!
Fight it out in Versus Battle mode
• Attack head-to-head with new armies, gameplay & leaderboards.
• Train troops with special abilities, like the Sneaky Archer’s Cloak!
• Harness a high-powered new Hero with a reusable ability!
New buildings, tricks and treasures
• Outsmart opponents with unruly defenses like Crusher and Push Trap!
• Boost your base with the Gem Mine and Clock Tower
• Gear Up your home village with special Builder Base upgrades!