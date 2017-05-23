• Embark on an ocean adventure to: the Builder Base!

• Repair your boat to start the journey.

• Build an entirely new base with special troops, buildings and more!

Fight it out in Versus Battle mode

• Attack head-to-head with new armies, gameplay & leaderboards.

• Train troops with special abilities, like the Sneaky Archer’s Cloak!

• Harness a high-powered new Hero with a reusable ability!

New buildings, tricks and treasures

• Outsmart opponents with unruly defenses like Crusher and Push Trap!

• Boost your base with the Gem Mine and Clock Tower

• Gear Up your home village with special Builder Base upgrades!