17 Mar 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

What is Bandit Draft Challenge?

Bandit Draft Challenge is live and here's what you need to know!

  • Your first entry is

    free

    !

  • Each battle starts with

    a choice between 2 cards

    - you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")

  • One of you

    will get to choose to play with or against the Bandit

  • New to this special challenge:

    One time rewards

    !

  • The first one time reward comes at

    2 wins

  • One time rewards can be anything - for this Challenge they're

    chests

    ,

    gold

    and the

    Bandit

    !

  • Once you've collected your one time rewards, they'll be

    marked with a tick

  • Unlock the Bandit at

    12 wins

    !

  • Once unlocked, the Bandit can appear in

    any chest

    before the release on Mar 24