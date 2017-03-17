Bandit Draft Challenge is live and here's what you need to know!
Your first entry is
free
!
Each battle starts with
a choice between 2 cards
- you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")
One of you
will get to choose to play with or against the Bandit
New to this special challenge:
One time rewards
!
The first one time reward comes at
2 wins
One time rewards can be anything - for this Challenge they're
chests
,
gold
and the
Bandit
!
Once you've collected your one time rewards, they'll be
marked with a tick
Unlock the Bandit at
12 wins
!
Once unlocked, the Bandit can appear in
any chest
before the release on Mar 24