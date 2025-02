Ramp Up Challenge becomes more and more hectic throughout each battle... 1x, 2x and eventually 3x Elixir!

Your first entry is free !

Each battle starts at 1x Elixir , then becomes 2x Elixir and eventually 3x Elixir !

Collect one time rewards as you progress: Gold , Epic Cards and a Giant Chest !

The first one time reward comes at 3 wins

Complete the Challenge at 9 wins

Play in Friendly Battles from Aug 31 - Sep 4 and Challenges from Sep 1-4

GLHF!