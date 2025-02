Clash Royale is a year older and a year wiser... but what was it like to play back in the day? Find out with Retro Royale!

Play with only classic cards from before the March 2016 release

Clash Royale was smaller back then, and so is this Challenge - 6 wins completes it!

Collect one time rewards as you progress, including a Magical Chest at 5 wins

Get one free entry (10 Gems thereafter)

Retro Royale runs from Mar 30 - Apr 3