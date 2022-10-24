On October 26th (Update Day), we will perform a final reset of Trophies for all players in the current Leagues.



This will be like a regular Season reset, so you will be able to collect rewards from 5000 Trophies and onwards again.



But this time, instead of using your last Trophies count, we’ll use your Highest Trophies count, and Trophies count after the reset will be capped at 6600 Trophies.



You will keep all of your previous badges and achievements, but the current Season will not count. Meaning that if you’re the number 1 player in Leagues when the reset happens on Oct. 26th, this will not be taken into account, and you will not receive the “Number 1” achievement/badge.



This is because it is not a full Season.



Your Highest Trophies and Best Season Rank (if you have one) will be displayed in the Player Profile’s new “Legacy” section.



The Path of Legends will then be immediately available to play with a full set of rewards, but the Season will be much shorter than usual (12 days).