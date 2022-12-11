Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

11 Dec 2022

Blog – Clash Royale

CLASHMAS UPDATE
article image

7 Dec 2022

Blog – Clash Royale

BALANCE CHANGES
article image

26 Oct 2022

Blog – Clash Royale

NEW UPDATE!
article image

24 Oct 2022

Blog – Clash Royale

What will happen to your Trophies?
article image

23 Oct 2022

Blog – Clash Royale

Find out your new King Level!
article image

12 Oct 2022

Blog – Clash Royale

End of Support: Below iOS 11 and Android 5.0
Previous1516171819Next