Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
21 Jun 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
Creator Spotlight: RoyaleAPI!
13 Apr 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
Creator Spotlight: KFC
4 Apr 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
Balance Changes April 2022
29 Mar 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
The Miner Update Info!
19 Mar 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
Creator Spotlight: Diddy
16 Mar 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
Maintenance break (March 16)
Previous
18
19
20
21
22
Next