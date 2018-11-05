Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

5 Nov 2018

Balance Update Live! (11/5)
2 Oct 2018

CRL World Finals Info!
30 Sept 2018

Balance Update Live! (10/1)
28 Sept 2018

Join Us For One Special Day!
20 Sept 2018

What are Trade Tokens?
12 Sept 2018

Gem Giveaway & City Championships Season III
