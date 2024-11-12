The 2v2 League has arrived! From November 12th to 25th, play 2v2 with a friend or a randomly assigned teammate to climb the Casual League ladder and reach the Competitive League. From there, it’s up to your teamwork and skill to reach the top of the leaderboard!
You have 30 steps to climb. Each win earns you a step, awarding you gold or Season Tokens along the way.
Losses won’t set you back—it’s pretty relaxed. At the end of the Casual League, the Sunset Hog Rider Emote awaits you!
Upon reaching the Competitive League, you’ll be given a starting rank based on your current Trophy Road progress.
From there, your rank will be determined by your 2v2 Competitive League performance, similar to Path of Legends. Keep winning to secure a spot in the Leaderboard Hall of Fame.
After November 25th, you will earn badges based on your 2v2 progress:
A badge for winning at least once in the Casual League.
A badge for reaching the Competitive League. Top 1000 players will also see their final placement marked on their badge.
During the 2v2 League, we’ll stock the Season Shop with extra rewards, including exclusive 2v2 emotes. Make sure to spend your extra season tokens earned in the Casual League!
Although the leaderboard tracks players individually, finding the best teammate can help you climb the rankings. You can always play with a random player for a quick battle, but teaming up with a friend allows you to strategize and combine decks for an advantage. If you’re looking for a 2v2 partner, join Clash Royale’s Official Discord, where many players are also searching for teammates!