We are releasing a small update today that features a few changes and sets us up for a bigger November season… did we mention there's a NEW CHAMPION coming on November 6?
We have added two new ways for players to hone their skills and try out their decks against our patented Royale Bots™.
Just get completely owned by a deck you had no idea how to play against?
You can now practice against a bot that has the same deck and card levels, simply by finding the match from the Battle Log and tapping the ‘practice’ button!
For the first version of this feature, you will only be able to practice Trophy Road Battles where there are no Champions.
Training Camp Battles are now played against a skilled bot that will do its best to try and beat you!
No more inflating your ego with easy wins against poor Trainer Jonas.
This makes Training Camp a great place to try out your skills and learn to play your deck, no matter your skill level!
Improved in-game communication about Evolutions & Elite Wild Cards through UI pop-ups
Removed King Level cap on trades of Elite cards
Removed Android external storage permissions
Stopped conversion of Magic Items to Elite Wild Cards if Elite Wild Card inventory is full
Fix for Evolved Firecracker activating Evolved Barbarians’ Anger with each attack
Fix for crashes when watching Deck Explorer replays
Fixed card info screen of Elite Level Evolutions missing the Magic Item button
Fixed Troops facing the wrong way when pushed back
Fixed Lightning chests showing incorrect Elite Wild Card total
Fix for Player Profile not showing Evolved card properly in Battle Deck
Fixed issue with chests in Shop offers displaying incorrect Arena
Many UI fixes/improvements for foldable devices
Fixed the Game crashing when buying Elite Wild Cards from the shop while at the inventory limit
Removed Hoggy Bank gold being increased when players canceled a trade
Stay tuned for the next Clash Royale season, which will include the release of a brand new Champion alongside a new Card Evolution!