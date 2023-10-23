Just get completely owned by a deck you had no idea how to play against?

You can now practice against a bot that has the same deck and card levels, simply by finding the match from the Battle Log and tapping the ‘practice’ button!

For the first version of this feature, you will only be able to practice Trophy Road Battles where there are no Champions.

Training Camp Battles are now played against a skilled bot that will do its best to try and beat you!

No more inflating your ego with easy wins against poor Trainer Jonas.

This makes Training Camp a great place to try out your skills and learn to play your deck, no matter your skill level!